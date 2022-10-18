NBA starts after sex scandal and punch in the face between finalists

The new NBA season begins today (18) with the spotlight on the last two finalists in the league: Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. But it’s not because of the basketball presented in the pre-season, nor because of the expectation of favorites. The two best teams of 2021-22 come this far amid turmoil.

The first controversy was with the Celtics, runners-up in 2022. In September, the Boston team saw sensation coach Ime Udoka at the epicenter of a sex scandal within the franchise itself.

Less than two weeks later, the Warriors, reigning NBA champions, had to deal with a roster crisis. The reason: Draymond Green, one of the greatest symbols of the franchise’s victorious generation, punched a teammate in the face.

It remains to be seen whether the off-court issues will affect the performance of the Celtics and Warriors throughout the 2022-23 season. The two debut tonight: Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Lakers, while Boston plays at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics sex scandal

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for one season Image: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Udoka became an NBA sensation last season in his first year as head coach in Boston. He revolutionized the team’s defense and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference title after beating strong contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks (then defending champions) and Miami Heat in the playoffs. He only stopped for the Warriors in the finals.

The franchise’s expectation was to come back even stronger and in sync for the new season. But then came the sex scandal. According to ESPN in the United States, Udoka had consensual sex with an employee of the franchise. The Celtics decided to suspend the coach for one year for violating the organization’s guidelines. Joe Mazzulla, assistant coach, will coach this season. The franchise will later decide on Udoka’s future.

The case gained more repercussion because the coach is in a relationship with actress Nia Long, who played Will Smith’s girlfriend in the series “A Crazy in the Piece”. The couple has a son.

In a statement, Udoka apologized. “I want to apologize to our players, fans and the entire Celtics organization and to my family for letting them down. I’m sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will not do it.” no more comments,” the coach wrote.

War and Peace in the Warriors

Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green punched teammate in the face Image: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The reigning NBA champions had a serious conflict within their roster during the preseason. In a workout earlier this month, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face after a falling out.

Infighting exists, but in this case, the American website TMZ revealed the video of the fight and it shows that Green even took down his teammate with the aggression.

The images shocked many NBA fans, who wanted a severe punishment for Green. However, Shaquille O’Neal – a historic player in the NBA – came to the veteran’s defense.

“To all of you who are playing with Dray: mind your own business. You who don’t know anything about competitive sports have no idea what you’re talking about. It happens all the time,” said the former athlete.

In his first post after the episode, Green announced that he would be stepping back from franchise activities. But he even played with Poole and his other teammates in the last game of the preseason, in the 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center.

Poole stated that Green apologized and that they will be professionals to fight (without getting out of hand) for another Warriors title in the NBA.

“He apologized. We’re here to play basketball, and everyone in the locker room and on the team knows what it takes to win a championship, and we’re going to do it on the court. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners,” he told a news conference. .

Brooklyn Nets: now going?

Ben Simmons is finally on active duty for the Brooklyn Nets Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets finally have their new-old trio ready to play. The New York franchise was heavily betting on the partnership between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden, but traded the latter for Ben Simmons, then with the Philadelphia 76ers, last season.

However, Simmons was out of action and watched, from off the court, the Nets being “swept” 4-0 by the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Such was the frustration that Durant and Irving were speculated to leave the team, but in the end they decided to stay.

The hope now is that the partnership with Simmons will work. The point guard returned to play this preseason after more than a year away from the courts. He had to overcome injuries and mental health issues. In total, there were more than 450 days without playing.

Simmons asked to be traded to the Sixers before the 2021-22 season, but it didn’t work out. He was out of play after refusing to participate in an activity at practice and did not return to the court, claiming the absence was because he didn’t feel ready mentally.

In February, the guard was traded to the Nets, but as soon as he arrived he was diagnosed with back problems and didn’t even enter the court last season. Simmons finally debuted in the 2022-23 preseason. Will it go now?

“These guys didn’t play together. So we have to get through this. It’s going to be ugly at times, but I thought as we get past the halfway point, we’ll start to see glimmers of potential,” said coach Steve Nash.

Lakers try to get back on track

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James: How far can the Lakers go? Image: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After winning the NBA in 2019-20 under the command of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers fell last season while still in the regular season, with 33 wins and 49 losses – the two main players suffered with injuries, and the performance dropped a lot.

Hoping to assume this role, Russell Westbrook did not fit in the team and, according to American journalists, should be used more as the team’s sixth man – starting the matches from the bench.

One of the acquisitions of the Los Angeles team looking to resume the good moment was Patrick Beverley. He is known for being a provocateur and a great defender in the NBA (the Lakers suffered defensively last season). In addition, he is a former Los Angeles Clippers player and is already at least well acquainted in the city.

who can surprise

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have already played together in pre-season games at Wolves Image: Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Teams like Warriors and Celtics have consolidated in recent years as powerhouses in the fight for the title. But other franchises may end up surprising in the new season.

The first of these is the Philadelphia 76ers. The team already had James Harden and Joel Embiid, two stars of the league, in its roster. Barba also accepted to reduce his salary, which allowed the arrival of other important names: PJ Tucker, who has always been very useful in the teams where he played, and Montrezl Harrell, elected sixth man of the 2019-20 season.

Another franchise that has strengthened and has a chance of success this season is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have secured point guard Donovan Mitchell, one of the most promising youngsters in the league, following a trade with the Utah Jazz. In addition, the squad has promises like Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro, chosen in privileged positions in the NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also traded players with the Jazz and acquired Rudy Gobert, a three-time best defender in the league. He will be paired in the paint with Karl-Anthony Towns, who averaged 24.6 points per game last season. In addition, the team is very well served in the frame with D’Angelo Russell, ex-Lakers and Warriors.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the Phoenix Suns. The Arizona franchise hasn’t changed the roster much and in 2021-22 they had their best regular season performance with 64 wins and just 18 losses. However, he disappointed when he was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks 4-3.

The worst is that the Suns saw the owner of the franchise, Robert Saver, in the middle of a controversy during the preseason. He was punished for misogyny and racism and put the team up for sale. Now the team will have to prove that it is still in the fight and consolidate itself as a force in the NBA – in the 2020-21 season, it had already made the final against the Milwaukee Bucks.