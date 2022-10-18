Netflix strengthens account sharing block with new tool

According to Netflix, the new profile transfer feature will roll out to all users worldwide starting today, but there’s no guarantee you’ll receive it right away, so please wait a few days if you don’t see it on your phone. application. In fact, don’t even look for the new feature, as Netflix will notify you via email once Profile Transfer is available on your account.

The new Netflix Profile Transfer tool allows you to keep all your profile settings when transferring them to a new account. Apparently, this was a much-requested feature and Netflix was quick to deliver, mainly because it would help many users who didn’t pay for their services to become loyal customers.

If you’re determined to start paying for Netflix and want to keep all your personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings, here’s how to transfer your profile.

First, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the drop-down menu on the home page, then just follow the instructions.

Keep in mind that if for some reason you no longer need the new feature, you can always disable Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time. Of course, you won’t be able to transfer your profile if you don’t plan on starting your own subscription, so this will only help those who wanted to pay for the streaming service but didn’t want to miss out on the entire Netflix experience.

Do you think Netflix will get new subscribers with this tool?