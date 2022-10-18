New Apple TV 4K arrives with price up to 40% lower and model with 128 GB – Tecnoblog

This Tuesday (18), Apple announced a new generation of Apple TV 4K. The newly announced device has a more advanced chip than the previous version, HDR10+ support and prices starting from BRL 1,499 in Brazil — a considerable reduction when compared to older models. In the US, the set-top-box is now available for pre-order for $129 and will officially arrive on November 4th.

