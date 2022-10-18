New Apple TV 4K arrives with price up to 40% lower and model with 128 GB – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

This Tuesday (18), Apple announced a new generation of Apple TV 4K. The newly announced device has a more advanced chip than the previous version, HDR10+ support and prices starting from BRL 1,499 in Brazil — a considerable reduction when compared to older models. In the US, the set-top-box is now available for pre-order for $129 and will officially arrive on November 4th.

New Apple TV 4K has CPU performance up to 50% faster than the previous one, says Apple (Image: Handout/Apple)

According to Apple, the new generation of Apple TV 4K is an “entertainment powerhouse”, relying on the chip A15 Bionicthe same that equips the iPhones 13 and 14. The company promises a CPU performance up to 50% and GPU up to 30% faster than the previous generation.

Unlike other versions, the new device will be available in two configurations: one will be Wi-Fi, with 64 GB of storage, and the other Wi-Fi + Ethernet; this one will have a Gigabit Ethernet port on the back, 128GB of storage and Thread network protocol support.

Last but not least, the Siri Remote also gained news. While its design remains the same, it now has a USB-C port for charging (goodbye Lightning).

It comes in the box of the new Apple TV, but can also be purchased separately for US$ 59 in the US and R$ 718 in Brazil. The company claims that the controller is compatible with the same devices as its predecessor version (HD and 4K).

Siri Remote (3rd generation) says goodbye to Lightning and now has a USB-C port for charging (Image: Handout/Apple)

What’s New for tvOS

As much as it was forgotten during WWDC22, Apple today announced new features for tvOS 16. The focus of the news is on Siri. According to the company, it will be even easier for users to use their voice to control the new Apple TV.

In addition to having a new interface, when called, the personal assistant will be able to recognize the voice of whoever is speaking in order to suggest content that best suits your tastes. Apple, however, did not reveal when it will launch the novelty.

Siri will be able to recognize the voice of whoever triggers it (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

price and availability

In the United States, users can already order the new device. The most basic model will cost US$ 129, while the most expensive will cost US$ 149. Its official launch is scheduled for November 4th.

Here in Brazil, the pre-sale hasn’t started yet, but Apple has already revealed the prices and, amazingly, they are lower than the previous version.

An example is the 64 GB model: before it was R$2,450, now it costs BRL 1,499 — a reduction of 38.8%. The most complete model of the device comes out for BRL 1,699. There is no information on when sales will start.

With information: Apple