New iPads Pro with M2 chip are released!

As expected and expected, the apple today announced the new iPad Pro with M2 chipthe same processor that powers the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro — with CPU 8 cores (4 performance and 4 efficiency; being 15% faster than the M1), GPU 8-core (35% faster than the M1), 16-core Neural Engine (15.8 trillion operations per second; 40% more than the M1), and 100GB/s of memory bandwidth (50% more than the M1), supporting up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.

The power of the M2 also extends to the new media engine and image signal processor, which, combined with the advanced cameras, allow users to capture ProRes video for the first time and transcode ProRes images up to 3x faster. According to Apple, this means we can capture, edit and publish cinema-grade videos from a single device.

The next generation of iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power and portability to the ultimate iPad experience. Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level on-screen experience with Apple Pencil, ProRes video capture, lightning-fast wireless connectivity and powerful iPadOS 16 features. Nothing like this. —Greg JoswiakApple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing

New on-screen experience with Apple Pencil

We have a new experience when interacting with iPad Pro using Apple Pencil. The pencil is now detected up to 12mm above the screen, allowing users to actually take an action without necessarily touching the tip of the Apple Pencil to the device. This allows users to sketch and illustrate even more accurately.

At the scribble, for example, text fields automatically expand as the pencil approaches the screen and handwriting converts to text even faster. Third-party applications can also take advantage of this new feature to enable entirely new markup and drawing experiences.

Super-fast wireless connectivity

The new iPad Pro supports faster Wi-Fi connections with support for WiFi 6E. Downloads are up to 2.4Gbps, 2x faster than the previous generation. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G now support more 5G networks worldwide.

What hasn’t changed…

Visually, Apple’s line of professional iPads remains the same. Two models, one 11″ and one 12.9″, both available in silver and space grey, with capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

The rear camera system remained with a LiDAR scanner, a flash and two cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens (ƒ/1.8) and a 10MP ultra-angle lens (ƒ/2.4). On the front, we have the 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera (ƒ/2.4, with a 122º viewing angle). The specs of the cameras have not changed, but they probably have improvements in the image processing itself precisely because of the arrival of the M2.

In terms of display, unfortunately, the 11″ model continues to use an LED-backlit Liquid Retina Display, while its bigger brother comes with a Mini-LED-backlit Liquid Retina XDR Display — which, among other things, offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. , peaking at 1,600 nits (in HDR content ).

Prices and availability

Tablet prices remain the same in the United States: from US$800 (11″ model) and US$1,100 (12.9″ model); in Brazil, prices have dropped and now start at R$9,800 and R$13,300, respectively; in Portugal, they start at €1,079 and €1,479.

Sales of the new models on American soil — and in many other countries, such as Portugal — have already begun; the product itself will hit the market on October 26; in Brazil, the new tablets will need to be approved by the National Telecommunications Agency for their sales to be released.

launch video

We didn’t have an event, but Apple posted a nearly 10-minute video to talk about the new iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad — yes, it’s also released!

iPadOS 16.1 release

In the footnotes of press release about the new iPad Pro, Apple also confirmed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released to all users next week on 10/24.

We should see today, therefore, the release of its version Release Candidate (CR).

