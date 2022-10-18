New redesigned iPad arrives with bigger screen, USB-C and more!

In addition to the new iPads Pro, the apple announced today the tenth generation of the input model iPad — which, to celebrate this milestone, has been completely redesigned.

As rumors predicted, it has a design that follows the other lines of iPads, such as the Pro, Air and mini – that is, with flat edges. Plus, we now have an edge-to-edge screen without the now outdated Home button; with that, Touch ID is now on the power button.

In the finish, there are four new colors: blue, pink, silver and yellow.

The new iPad has a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina displaywith a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels, almost 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology.

In addition, the new model has the A14 Bionic chipoffering a 20% increase in CPU and 10% improvement in graphics over the previous generation. According to Apple, this makes the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet, while users looking to upgrade from an older model such as the iPad (7th generation) will see up to a 3x improvement in overall performance.

Advanced machine learning functions are powered by a neural engine 16-core — offering twice the number of cores of the A13 — increasing machine learning capabilities by up to 80%.

For the first time on an iPad model, the frontal camera is now located on the side edge (in landscape mode). The ultra-wide horizontal front camera with 12 megapixel sensor and 122° field of view supports the Center Stage (as in the previous model), which keeps users in the center of the image as they move. Additionally, the upgraded 12MP wide-angle rear camera delivers high-resolution stills and detailed 4K video with support for 240 frames per second slow motion.

Speaking of the camera system, the dual microphones are designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimizing background noise.

Supported by WiFi 6connections are 30% faster on the new iPad than the previous generation — the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with 5Gallow the iPad to reach maximum speeds of up to 3.5Gbps.

Still about connections, now the new port USB-C Supports a wide range of accessories and faster recharge times when used with higher power charging adapters. It is worth noting that the previous generation was the only one in the iPad line that still used the Lightning connector — now, all models have USB-C.

When it comes to accessories, the tenth generation iPad is compatible with the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which offers an amazing typing experience with full-size keys, 1mm of travel and responsive feel. Furthermore, the new 14-key function line allows easy access to shortcuts and everyday tasks, such as adjusting the volume or screen brightness.

The new iPad, it is worth noting, maintained compatibility with the Apple Pencil first generation. However, due to the new entry of the tablet, a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter is required — which will come in the Apple Pencil box from now on and will be available to purchase separately for US$10 (R$100).

The new iPad is available to order starting today in 28 countries and regions, including the United States and Portugal, with in-store availability starting Wednesday (October 26). The models WiFi they are available from US$450 (USA), R$5,300 (Brazil) and €600 (Portugal); already the models WiFi + Cellular start at $600 (US); R$6,900 (Brazil) and €800 (Portugal).

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.