Neymar claims in court in Spain that he signed the documents his father asked for | World

Brazilian player Neymar said on Tuesday (18) that he only signed the documents that his father presented, during the trial in Barcelona over alleged irregularities in the controversial transfer of Santos to Barcelona in 2013.
“My father has always taken care of contract negotiations. I sign what he asks,” said Neymar when questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses him of corruption and asks for two years in prison for the player, in addition to the payment of a fine of 10 million euros. euros (R$51 billion).
After appearing in court in Barcelona on Monday (17), Neymar returned to court today, this time to give evidence.
The trial, which will take place between October 17 and 31, marks the final stage of a great imbroglio that the Brazilian faced in Spanish justice and that caused the resignation of the then president of Barcelona, Sandro Rossel, in addition to the wear and tear of the player in Spain.
The action was presented seven years ago by the DIS group, a fund that owned part of the athlete’s economic rights when he was a forward for Santos. DIS alleges that he was paid less than what he owed for the transfer, as, according to the group, the total value of the pass was diluted in fictitious contracts.
For this reason, Neymar, who from November 20 will lead the team in the Qatar Cup, is accused of the crime of corporate corruption by the Spanish Public Ministry.
Neymar leaves court in Spain. — Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters
Neymar’s lawyers claim that the player did not commit a crime and question whether Spain has legal competence in the case. (Read more about what Neymar’s defense argues at the end of the article.)
Alongside the PSG player, his parents are also prosecuted, former presidents of FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell – for whom the MP asks for five years in prison for corruption and fraud – and Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as the former president of Santos Odílio. Rodrigues Son.
The other defendants are three legal entities: FC Barcelona, Santos FC and the company founded by Neymar’s parents to manage his career.
Neymar arrives at Barcelona court for investigation into his transfer to Barcelona on October 17, 2022. — Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS