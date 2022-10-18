Neymar criticizes Vinicius’ position in the Ballon d’Or: “Minimum among the 3” | international football

Neymar was not a finalist for the Ballon d’Or, but that didn’t stop him from giving his opinion on the award. On social media, the PSG striker defended his teammate, Vinicius Junior, eighth in the final ranking . For Brazil’s number 10, the Real Madrid player deserved at least the Top-3.

“Deserved Benzema 👏🏽👏🏽 ace!! Now Vini jr being in 8 is not enough 😂😂😂😂 Minimum between 3”

1 of 1 Vinicius Junior and Neymar, in action for Brazil against Chile — Photo: André Durão Vinicius Junior and Neymar, in action for Brazil against Chile — Photo: André Durão

In the same post, Neymar made a point of recognizing the merit of the 2022 Ballon d’Or, Benzema, whom he called an ace. PSG’s Brazilian striker, who was six times Top-10, was not among the 30 nominees in this edition of the traditional award of the France Football.

Benzema, Sadio Mané, De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Salah, Mbappé and Courtois were ahead of Vinicius Junior in the Ballon d’Or. At a press conference on Tuesday, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he agrees with the young Brazilian’s final position.

— It’s fair (Vini Jr’s eighth position) and allows him to try to improve what he did last season. Last season was somehow new for everyone, having a player of his quality and consistency. Now this gives him the opportunity to be motivated and do better.