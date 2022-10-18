Neymar says at trial that he signed the documents his father asked for

Neymar said today (18) that he signed the documents that his father presented. The statement was made during the athlete’s trial in Barcelona over alleged irregularities in the controversial transfer that took him from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

“My father has always taken care of contract negotiations. I sign what he asks,” said Neymar when questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses him of corruption and asks for two years in prison for the player, in addition to the payment of a fine of 10 million euros. euros.

The player was also asked if he has received offers from clubs other than Barcelona. He spoke for about five minutes. “I knew about rumors from other clubs, but my dream was to sign with Barca and in 2013 I decided to go to Barca and leave Santos,” he said.

“I had options from many clubs, but my dream was always to play at Barça, since I was a child I wanted to play there and I always follow my heart,” added Neymar. “I remember having Real Madrid and I don’t remember other [clubes]. At the last moment, it was Real or Barça, but my heart made me go to Barça.”

Initially scheduled for a later date, the testimony of the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team at the Audiencia in Barcelona was brought forward at the request of his lawyers, who claimed that the striker should play for his club, Paris Saint-Germain, in the French Championship on Friday. on Tuesday and for the Champions League next Tuesday.

On the first day of the process, yesterday (17), Neymar did not give any statement.

The athlete’s defense, who from November 20 will lead the Brazil team in the World Cup, obtained authorization for the attacker and his parents, also sued, to leave the court for a few hours during the initial hearing.

The reason? The player was tired after playing a match on Sunday night when he scored PSG’s winning goal against Olympique de Marseille for the Frenchman.

After his statement on Tuesday, Neymar will not be required to attend the trial in person, but he will be able to give a new statement before the end of the process, scheduled for October 31, by videoconference.

hidden value

Accused of the crime of corporate corruption, the Public Ministry asks Neymar for two years in prison and the payment of a fine of 10 million euros.

His parents, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu and former Santos president Odílio Rodrigues Filho are also sued, as are three legal entities: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company founded by the player’s parents to manage your career.

All are accused by the investment fund DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s economic rights when he was a young promise, for allegedly hiding the real value of his transfer to Barça in Barça in 2013.

FC Barcelona initially announced that the signing of Neymar cost 57.1 million euros (40 million for the family and 17.1 for Santos), but the Spanish court calculated that the operation cost at least 83 million euros. .

For DIS — a sports investment fund that belonged to the Brazilian supermarket group Sonda —, Barça, Neymar and later Santos allied themselves to hide the real value of the operation through other contracts that were left out.

The company, which acquired 40% of the player’s economic rights in 2009, received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million officially paid to the Brazilian club.

As it considers itself doubly harmed, both for not having received its share of the real transfer and for the exclusivity contract signed by Neymar and Barça – which prevented other clubs from disputing the signing of the striker – the DIS fund asks for the refund of the 35 million euros that you calculate you have lost.

As a private charge, the group asks for five years in prison for the player, Rosell and Bartomeu, in addition to millionaire fines.

The Brazilian’s lawyers deny any wrongdoing and claim that Spain has no legal competence in the case.

Players go where they want

Called to testify by the prosecution to explain how a secret 2011 deal between Barca and Neymar could have prevented other clubs from trying to sign the Brazilian player, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was concise.

He confirmed that the merengue club offered 45 million euros for Neymar, but said he did not participate directly in the negotiations and that, ultimately, “the players (…) go where they want and in this case I believe Neymar wanted to go. for Barcelona”.

This lawsuit known as “Neymar 2” is the latest chapter in the judicial saga provoked by the striker’s transfer to Barcelona in 2013, which included a fine of 5.5 million euros for tax irregularities for the Catalan club, in addition to several actions. lawsuits initiated after the player’s abrupt departure to PSG in 2017.

Finally, the club and the number 10 of the Brazilian team reached a “friendly” agreement last year to end all pending court proceedings.