Nicolas De la Cruz would have despised Palmeiras for playing in a rival team

Nicolás De la Cruz is in the crosshairs of Brazilian teams

October 17, 2022 · 4:00 pm

At the end of the contract with the River Platethe attacking midfielder Nicolas De la Cruz has been probed by important clubs in Brazilian football, including Palmeiras and Atlético MG. Verdão will lose Gustavo Scarpa in January, to Nottingham Forestfrom England, and Galo seeks to strengthen the sector, since the signings for 2022 have not given much result so far.

However, expectations will be dashed. According to journalist Thiago Fernandes, from the portal Goal.com, De la Cruz has advanced negotiations to renew his contract with River Plate, with the period of the new deal indefinite. The current one ends on December 31 this year. One factor that could lead the Uruguayan to change clubs is the departure of Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate, already announced by the captain.

However, the trend is for the 25-year-old to continue wearing the Millonarios shirt. He will be one of Uruguay’s talents in the Qatar World Cup. If both are in the first two positions, they will have to finish the group stage in different places within the classification zone to face each other in the round of 16.

turnaround

However, according to backstage information, the Uruguayan should not leave River Plate. Despite the end of his contract with the Argentine club, De la Cruz would be inclined to accept a renewal of ties with the Millonarios. What is known is that the player must extend his stay in Buenos Aires until December 2024removing any interest from Brazilian teams.