Nokia Streaming Stick 800 released with Android TV, backlit controller and more

Following the example of Amazon and other manufacturers, Nokia decided to announce its first dongle that allows you to turn any old TV into a Smart TV. Known as the Nokia Streaming Stick 800, the device has a compact design and has the tough mission to compete with the Fire TV Stick and Chromecast with Google TV.
According to Nokia, their new dongle uses the HDMI port to stream images and audio to the TV and the its main highlight is the presence of Android TV 11which brings the Play Store with more than 7 thousand applications.
In addition, we also have the backlit control to allow for easy use at night or when the room lights are off.
The device’s design is simple and follows the established standard of the category; see below:
As for the technical specifications, the new Nokia Streaming Stick 800 has an Amlogic S805X2 processor and it works together with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
This allows the device to play videos in Full HD resolution, and there is also dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for compatibility with other controls or keyboard.
The remote even has shortcuts for Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. It also allows you to adjust the TV volume.
Launched in Europe, the new Nokia Streaming Stick 800 can now be purchased for 59.90 euros, something around R$311 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
For now, the manufacturer does not say whether the new device will be sold in other markets.