Nokia Streaming Stick 800 released with Android TV, backlit controller and more

Following the example of Amazon and other manufacturers, Nokia decided to announce its first dongle that allows you to turn any old TV into a Smart TV. Known as the Nokia Streaming Stick 800, the device has a compact design and has the tough mission to compete with the Fire TV Stick and Chromecast with Google TV.

According to Nokia, their new dongle uses the HDMI port to stream images and audio to the TV and the its main highlight is the presence of Android TV 11which brings the Play Store with more than 7 thousand applications.

In addition, we also have the backlit control to allow for easy use at night or when the room lights are off.

The device’s design is simple and follows the established standard of the category; see below: