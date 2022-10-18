Nubank boxes have new tools; check what they are

O Nubank started to make available this week, the function Programming Boxes. With it, users of the fintech application will be able to simulate how much they must save each month to achieve their goal, in addition to setting a date for the money to be automatically saved.

According to the digital bank, the Programming Caixinhas tool brings a series of features with the aim of making the process of saving money in Caixinhas even more simplified. However, the novelty will be made available gradually to customers in October.

Because of this, fintech recommends that users keep the application up to date, and observe the notices on the platform itself or in the email. The vice president of NubankFernando Miranda, says that the new tool is important “so that the client maintains the commitment of the established financial goal and can focus on other day-to-day activities”.

For those who don’t know, the Nubank boxes They are used to save money for purposes. In practice, they are savings created in a personalized and organized way. Thus, the application user can separate a certain value until reaching its goal.

How Nubank’s Cashiers Program works

In short, the customer can create financial goals and track their progress through a progress bar. Thus, the user must establish a financial amount to achieve his goal.

It is also possible to simulate how much it will be necessary to save monthly to meet the goal sought. This can be done in two ways:

If you already have a goal in the Caixinha, just inform how much you want to save monthly, and the simulator will show you when the goal will be reached.

However, if you still don’t have a specific goal, just indicate how much you will save per month. In this way, the tool will show the amount saved in certain periods.

It is worth mentioning that the simulator is available to any customer, regardless of whether or not they choose automatic scheduling in Caixinhas. Furthermore, the simulator does not consider the return on investment options available in Caixinhas.