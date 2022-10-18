Nubank: Learn how to share your account credit

the customers of Nubank use the credit their accounts to perform various functions, such as paying bills and shopping. However, what many still don’t know is that fintech now allows users to create an additional card to share credit with others.

With the new function, the customer of Nubank You can share your limit with anyone, as long as everyone uses their own card. Check it out below and understand how the new modality works.

Nubank shared credit

In summary, the card limit can be shared by the Nubank customer through a additional card physical, which must be requested specifically for another person.

In this way, the holder will continue to be responsible for paying the invoice, however, the extra tool will be issued with the name of the person included in the limit.

It is important to point out that the guest must also be a customer of the digital bank. In addition, upon receiving the card, the customer must activate it through the Nubank app. However, although your name is printed on the tool, all purchases made and other notifications will be issued in the name of the account holder.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to request an additional card and share your credit limit:

Access the Nubank application; On the home page, click on “My cards”; On the physical cards tab, select “Request shared card”; Enter the CPF of the person who will use the card; Select the degree of relationship with this person; Confirm the information and enter a delivery address; Finally, click on “Confirm order”.

Nubank releases R$50 of initial credit for you via app

O Nubank release the initial value of BRL 50 through your credit card, which in addition to having several benefits, has no annual fee.

However, its approval will still undergo an analysis based on several criteria and, often when released, the limit does not please customers.

Currently, according to user reports, when the Nubank grants your credit card to a customer, the initial limit is usually set at the value of BRL 50.

In addition, customers with lower credit scores are often denied credit limits. Often, indebted customers, with late payments or low scores are unable to access so many financial benefits.

However, in order to help its customers, the Nubank offers a limit of BRL 50, as a way to analyze the customer’s conditions, and thus, in the future, grant the credit limit increase.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

Before applying for a credit card Nubankthe interested party must verify that it meets the requirements required by the bank, which are:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Live in Brazil;

Have a smartphone with Android or iOS operating system.

First of all, checking these criteria, just request the tool through the browser or through the application. See the step by step below:

Browser request

First, enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.