Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, enemies since split, team up against nanny who made intimate revelations about them – Monet

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in a May 2019 photo at an event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis released a joint statement condemning the allegations made by their children’s former nanny in an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail. The joint signing of the statement draws attention to the fact that the former couple has been the protagonist of several rumors of fights and disagreements since the end of their relationship, in November 2020. The two have lived together since 2011 and are parents to Otis (8 years old) and Daisy (6 years old).

The text sent by representatives of the ex-couple to the website Page Six states: “As parents, it is extremely uncomfortable to discover that a former nanny of our two young children has chosen to make false and unsubstantiated accusations in public.”

Actress Olivia Wilde with her children (Photo: Instagram)

The statement ends by saying: “Her 18 months of threats against us, loved ones, close friends and colleagues have reached their climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children, with the concrete hope that she will decide to leave our family alone.”

The nanny exposed in the interview with the Daily Mail how it would have been Sudeikis’ reaction to discovering Wilde’s relationship with musician Harry Styles. The actress’s romance with the singer is pointed out as the cause of the end of her engagement with the father of her children.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the nanny, the protagonist of the series ‘Ted Lasso’ discovered the alleged affair when he found a smartwatch forgotten by Wilde containing an exchange of messages between her and the musician. The nanny reported: “On the morning of Monday, November 9 [2020]when I returned from a weekend off, [Jason] I was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened.”

“After I packed up the kids, Jason went upstairs and was having a coffee. He was crying, it was a mess, and he was saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’”.

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso (Photo: Disclosure)

The nanny also said that Sudeikis even threw herself at Wilde’s moving car to stop her from going to meet Styles at an opportunity. She claims to have been fired by the actor in February 2021 in a moment of deep drunkenness by her then-boss.

Tensions between Wilde and Sudeikis have been widely reported in the international press. In April 2022, the actress and director were surprised and embarrassed by the delivery of a court envelope sent by her ex while presenting her new film on stage at the CinemaCon event. The documents concerned the legal custody of the children and were handed over by an unidentified person, who approached the front rows to get into the hands of Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde holds the envelope sent by former actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo: Getty Images)

Recently, revolting at the news that she ended her engagement to be with Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde said: “The complete bullshit that I dumped Jason for Harry is totally inaccurate. Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that comes to an end, ours didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and ended our relationship early in the pandemic.”

The actress’ version conflicts with reports reported by international tabloids claiming that she and Styles began their romance behind the scenes of the filming of the drama ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’ (2022), directed by Wilde and starring the musician.

