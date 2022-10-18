Olivia Wilde traded Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/Amr Alfiky

News summary:

Olivia Wilde reportedly left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

The ex-nanny of the director’s children shared behind-the-scenes details of the separation

Ex-couple came to speak out against the employee

Former nanny of children Olivia Wilde with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), parents of Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8, opened up about their behind-the-scenes relationship. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said that the actress left her fiance to be with Harry Styles.

They met on the set of “Don’t Worry, Honey”, starring the ex-One Direction with the direction of the American. According to the source, Sudeikis would have been devastated by the way the breakup happened.

The employee declared that Olivia looked very “stunning” and laughed around Harry when she took her daughter to visit her on the set of the film. In fact, she would have spent more time away from home and ended up moving to a hotel in Los Angeles in November 2020.

According to the nanny, Wilde would have told her fiance that the move would be a protective measure against Covid-19, but broke up with Sudeikis days later when visiting where they lived.

“On the morning of Monday, November 9th, when I returned from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot. I didn’t know what had happened,” she said. “He [Sudeikis] said: ‘She left us’. She hit on him. She took the first step. She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast [de ‘Não Se Preocupe, Querida] in Palm Springs. She did it,’” she reported.

That’s because Sudeikis would have discovered all the details of Olivia’s romance with Harry when reading messages from a smart watch she didn’t take away. From this, the actor would have prohibited any employee of his residence from listening to Harry Styles music at work.

Keep reading

after separation

The director spent time at her house when her ex-fiancé was out and was reportedly going to a party with Styles. Two days later, Sudeikis was reportedly enraged to witness Wilde preparing a salad for her boyfriend with the “special sauce” he made for the family. However, he would still have tried to stop Olivia from leaving by lying under her car.

“The night she went out with her salad, Jason stalked her, filming her at home. ‘She was saying, ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said, ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’” the nanny said.

“So Jason came out and lay under her car so she wouldn’t get out. She got in the car to reverse, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t get out. She went back to the house and he went in, back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her be late to see Harry,” he added.

nanny dismissal

The nanny was reportedly fired in February 2021 by a “drunk and out of control” Jason for abusing alcohol after being dumped by Olivia. He would have sent messages to Olivia about the couple’s children and some rumors already pointed to the director’s romance with Styles. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she even denied cheating. “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry,” she said.

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple also commented on the nanny’s statements. “As parents, it is extremely uncomfortable to discover that a former nanny of our two young children has chosen to make false and unsubstantiated accusations in public.”

“Her 18 months of threats against us, loved ones, close friends and colleagues has reached its climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children, with the concrete hope that she will decide to leave our family in peace.”