On the rise at Fluminense, Arias passes Arrascaeta and becomes the midfielder with the most goals in 2022 | fluminense

Waiter at Fluminense in the 3-0 victory over Avaí last Sunday, Arias has been the highlight of Fluminense in 2022 alongside Cano. But his numbers go beyond the walls of Laranjeiras and assume a leading role at the national level: with two more assists, the Colombian became the midfielder with the most participation in goals in Brazil this season.

Arias reached 31 direct participations, with 16 balls in the net and 15 assists in 56 games, and surpassed Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan of archrival Flamengo has 30 participations in goals so far: he stole the net 12 times and served his teammates 18 times in 53 matches. After them in the ranking appear Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, and Terans, from Athletico-PR (see below).

Midfielders with the most goals scored:

Arias (Fluminense) – 16 goals and 15 assists: 31 participations Arrascaeta (Flamengo) – 12 goals and 18* assists: 30 appearances Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) – 21 goals and 7 assists: 28 participations Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) – 11 goals and 17 assists: 28 appearances Terans (Athletico-PR) – 14 goals and 8 assists: 22 participations

*Note: Andreas Pereira’s goal at Fla-Flu on May 29 did not count as an assist for Arrascaeta by Cartola’s criteria, as the pass was not intentional.

Owner of 15 assists, Arias is the biggest waiter at Fluminense this season, with almost twice as many as Ganso, who is in second place with eight. With six games left for the end of the Brasileirão, the Colombian can still overcome a mark by Gustavo Scarpa with the colors white, green and maroon. Formed in Xerém, the now Palmeiras midfielder served his teammates 18 times in 2016, when he was still at the Carioca club, and is the greatest tricolor waiter in recent years.

Arias, alone, has a direct participation in 28.4% of Flu’s 109 goals in 2022. If you consider the numbers of his partnership with Cano, the duo was responsible for 57.7% of the tricolor balls in the nets in the season.

With a goal scored last year, when he arrived at the club and had a timid start, Arias has 17 goals and 15 assists in 77 games in total with the tricolor shirt. At the age of 25, he grew in production and was also called up and started in the renewal of the Colombian national team after the country was out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Requested by former tricolor coach Roger Machado, Arias was hired from Patriotas and Santa Fe, from Colombia, and had 50% of his economic rights acquired for approximately U$ 600 thousand dollars (about R$ 3 million at the time). . There is no fixed amount for the other half. If Fluminense wants to increase its share with a view to future sales, it will have to open a new negotiation.

