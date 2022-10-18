One UI 5: Good Lock will have new features and update wins possible release date

The expectation for the release of One UI 5 is increasing among Galaxy mobile users. The update was announced a few days ago and today one of the administrators of the Samsung Community reported that the Good Lock platform should receive more features soon, a date that may indicate the launch of the update for the Galaxy S22 line.

According to the administrator, Good Lock will receive new functions around October 24th and 25th, which has caused many analysts to speculate that the One UI 5 update should leave the beta version in this period. Among the Good Lock modules that will receive news are: Quick Star

nav star

Home Up

ClockFace

Some of the news already reported on Samsung’s official forum include: Stopwatch and more features for the notification bar with Quick Star;

New adjustable taskbar button with NavStar;

More options for multitasking with Home Up;

Tablet support for Clock Face;

Option to create memes with the Kids Cafe keyboard module;

Sharing Good Lock settings and customizations with friends and other devices;

New module to control camera settings. It is worth remembering that One UI 5 should be released first in South Korea, so the update is likely to arrive in Brazil and other markets in the following weeks. Learn more about One UI 5 here.

