Oscar Schmidt opens the game and rebuts criticism of his cancer treatment: “It would no longer be necessary”

The ex-player’s team claims that his speech was misinterpreted after a cut in the recording of the program he participated in at the time the subject was addressed

Former basketball player Oscar Schmidt, 64, national sports idol, has been fighting for his life since he was diagnosed in 2011 with brain cancer. After news circulated about the athlete’s alleged withdrawal from maintaining treatment, he spoke about the matter, this Sunday (16), through his advice, denying that he had given up on treatment and that he had taken the initiative to stop the chemotherapy.

“Due to articles/notes published by media and information on social networks, we would like to clarify that Oscar Schmidt, former basketball player and current motivational speaker, is in good health, considered cured of the brain cancer he faced a long and delicate treatment accompanied by the oncologist Dr. Olavo Feher since 2013”begins the note sent to the press.

Also through the statement, the former player’s team stated that his speech on the Sensational program (RedeTV!), which aired last week, was misinterpreted after a cut in the recording: “The ‘cut’ given by the media generated a misinterpretation of his health status: Oscar did not ‘give up’ the chemotherapy treatment, as reported”clarified the press release.

The statement also states that: “During the entire period after the tumor was removed, Oscar performed regular routine exams, including MRIs, closely monitoring the evolution of the treatment. Recently, the medical team informed that it would no longer be necessary to undergo the sessions, since, for a long time, there is no sign of the disease in his body”ends the note.