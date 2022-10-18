Palmeiras lineup: Abel has comeback and low to face Avaí | palm trees

Palmeiras performed again this Tuesday morning, at the Football Academy, and began preparations for the match against Avaí, which will be played next Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship.

The players and the most worn out players carried out regenerative work inside the center of excellence, while the others, with the inclusion of under-20 youth, participated in a collective with two teams of 11 components and in two halves of 20 minutes.

Abel Ferreira will have a drop and a reinforcement for the weekend clash. Suspended for the third yellow card, defender Murilo is sure to miss. Thus, Luan should form a pair of defenders with Gustavo Gómez.

Rony returns after serving suspension in the classic against São Paulo. With 21 goals, the striker is Verdão’s top scorer this season.

The doubt for the match is for the presence or not of Bruno Tabata, who was absent in the last round due to myalgia in the left thigh.

The likely Palmeiras against Avai should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

In the isolated lead with 68 points, Palmeiras saw the advantage for Internacional fall from 12 to eight points in the last two rounds. Even so, the difference is considerable, with only six more rounds left to the end of the Brazilian Championship.

