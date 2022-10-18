Palmeiras thrash Dragonas and go to the quarterfinals of the women’s Libertadores

Palmeiras is in the quarterfinals of the women’s Copa Libertadores. Undefeated in the continental competition, the São Paulo club thrashed Independiente Dragonas, today (17), by 7 to 0, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito (EQU), for the second round of the group stage and qualified, with a round of advance, for the knockout.

Alviverde took advantage of the fragile Ecuadorian defensive system to build an elastic score against the Ecuadorians in the first half. Ary Borges, Andresinha (twice), Byanca Brasil and Bia Zaneratto scored in the initial stage. Calderan (twice) closed the account in the final time.

The result puts Ricardo Belli’s team at the top of Group C, with six points added. Undefeated, the club from São Paulo can no longer be overtaken by Libertad Limpeño or Dragonas, thus ensuring one of the two places in the knockout bracket.

Palmeiras ends their participation in the group stage this Thursday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), against Universidad de Chile, which also has two victories in the continental competition.

In addition to Alviverde, Corinthians and Ferroviária represent Brazil in the women’s Copa Libertadores. Alvinegro even thrashed Always Ready 5-0 last Sunday, for Group A.

Brand and brand!

Palmeiras dominated the match from the opening minutes and it didn’t take long to open the scoring against Independiente Dragonas, and with two failures by goalkeeper Irene Tobar.

In the 15th minute of the first half, Irene was too early when trying to cut the ball from Byanca Brasil on the left and left the goal open. The player played for Ary Borges, inside the area, just pushing to the back of the net.

Two minutes later, the archer came out wrong and delivered the ball to Bruna Calderan’s feet, who played for Andresinha to make the second of the São Paulo team.

Worry?

Goalkeeper Amanda left the pitch crying in the first half. Without making a save in the match, the archer alviverde felt her left knee after dribbling Caicedo inside the area.

The player received care while still on the lawn, tried to continue on the field, but could not keep her leg on the ground and went out to Jully’s entrance at 34 of the final stage.

She underwent evaluations in the locker room, but will need additional tests. Due to competition regulations, Amanda can only be sent to the hospital after 30 minutes and if she is not drawn in doping.

Another

Palmeiras did not feel the departure of their archer and extended the marker in the next minute. Ary Borges threw the ball to Byanca Brasil from midfield. The striker took advantage of Independiente Dragonas’ line marking to come out in front of goalkeeper Irene and expand to the Paulistas.

It became a rout!

In another wrong departure from Dragonas’ defense, Andresinha received from Bia Zaneratto at the entrance of the area and sent it to the back of the goal to make Palmeiras’ fourth in the 38th minute of the first half. Two minutes later, Bia Zaneratto left her after a cross by Bruna Calderan.

Palmeiras players celebrate a goal against Independiente Dragonas for the Copa Libertadores Image: Publicity/CONMEBOL

Spare palms, Epaulettes frighten

With the victory enshrined in the first half, coach Ricardo Belli spared some athletes for the sequence of the competition. Bia Zaneratto and Byanca Brasil left at halftime for the entries of Giovana and Carol Baiana respectively.

The Dragonas, on the other hand, were looking for the goal of honor, and had their best chances in submissions from outside the area. Roldán took a risk in the 12th minute and hit the crossbar. At 17, a foul, the Ecuadorian returned to stamp the beam alviverde.

It fits more

Palmeiras reached the sixth goal in the 21st minute of the second half. Andresinha took a corner from the right and Calderan anticipated the mark near the first post to put the ball in the back of the net.

With an eye on the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras slowed down during the second stage. Keeping possession of the ball, the São Paulo club opted for side touches and low speed. Even so, the team found space, mainly on the sides of the field, to seek an even more elastic score. And this is what happened.

In a free kick from the left, Andresinha found Calderan free inside the area to head and make Alviverde’s seventh in the match.

DATASHEET

Independent Epaulettes 0 x 7 Palm Trees

Competition: Women’s Copa Libertadores – group stage

Place: Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 17, at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Milagros Aruela (PER)

Assistants: Vera Yupanqui (PER), Gabriela Moreno (PER)

goals: Ary Borges (Palmeiras), at 15 minutes of the first half, Andresinha (Palmeiras), at 17 and 38 of the first half; Byanca Brasil (Palmeiras) in the 35th minute of the first half; Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) at 40 minutes of the first half; Calderan, at 21 and 40 minutes of the second half.

Yellow cards: Hilaris Villasana (Ind. Dragonas); Angulo (Ind. Epaulettes)

PALM TREES: Amanda (July); Bruna Calderan, Poliana, Júlia Bianchi (Sâmia), Katrine; Andreseinha, Ary Borges (Day Silva), Duda Santos, Camilinha; Byanca Brasil (Carol Baiana), Bia Zaneratto (Giovana). Technician: Ricardo Belli.

INDEPENDENT DRAGONS: Irene Tobar (Andrea Moran); Tamara Angulo, Abril Reche (Ariana Lomas), María Serrano (Karina Valencia), Claudia Pineda; Ericka Gracia, Claudia Rondán, Hilaris Villasana, Nicole Charcopa; Emily Arias, Carina Caicedo. Technician: Rodrigo Castrillon