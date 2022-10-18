“Pipoca” on Globo: Ivete Sangalo says she has “the right to make mistakes”

Ivete Sangalo she is fully aware that it is impossible to please everyone, after all, she is an artist with years on the road. In this sense, she knows that running “Pipoca da Ivete” every Sunday on TV Globo will not be an easy task. However, she believes that her maturity and life experience are essential when facing criticism.

“I learned to understand that I will not live up to all expectations. That there is a vain idea that we can please everyone, but that is not possible. I know that I am not unanimous, nor do I want to be”declared Ivete Sangalo.

“I need to have the right to make mistakes, not to be so straight, kind in the eyes of everyone. It’s human nature to want to be accepted. Thus, we are drowning traits of our personality, suffer and stop living”, he added.

The singer spoke with the newspaper Extra before the premiere of the program last Sunday (24). Thus, the interview already serves as a ‘answer’ to criticism. This is because netizens complained about the attraction on Twitter, on the other hand TV Globo’s audience reached 12 points and 26% participation.

well, Ivete Sangalo highlighted that he would not like to be “perfect, correct and too organized” and recognizes that thinking this way is very important for your mental health: “Either I freak out or someone else will.”

“Popcorn” is to cheer up the public, says Ivete Sangalo

In addition, he understands that any setbacks in the attraction are inevitable: “I had this fixed idea of ​​not wanting to disappoint. And I not only can, but must, for the benefit of myself and the other, in the relationships that are established”.

“I had never thought of it that way. But I find it flattering, it makes me very comfortable. Vanity is a feeling that is within the energy of the human being. It would be absurd for me to say that I don’t walk with vanity. But I try to make sure she doesn’t get in my way. If it happens, it’s fulminating. I watch this issue a lot because I want it to drive me, not be a barrier for me. So, it would be a lie for me to tell you that it doesn’t make me proud. I get so excited,” he said.

Finally, he reinforced that the main objective of “Pipoca da Ivete” is to make the public happy: “It’s light, to relax. An attraction that entertains and has fun as its flagship. In the exact sense of food popcorn: you eat it, you don’t know how much or at what time it started or when it will finish… It’s loose”.

