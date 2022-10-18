PlayStation Showcase? Only after the Activision case [rumor]

In 2020 and 2021, Sony held the PlayStation Showcase in the month of September. This year, we had “only” one State of Play to celebrate the Tokyo Game Show and nothing else was shared by the Japanese giant. In fact, the event would only be held after the resolution of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

Currently, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK regulatory body, has begun a second phase of investigations to address the future impacts of the Xbox owner’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. There, both companies have been discussing matters such as the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty on Microsoft’s system.

As pointed out by insider Millie Amand, an insider who delivered the Marvel’s Wolverine announcement hours before the official reveal, Sony did not announce the showcase so as not to feed Microsoft’s defense with more arguments, as the number of exclusive titles would draw attention.

2/2 The initial announcement of the showcase was scheduled for 11th October with the showcase taking place 20th Oct. Sony holding firm for now. — Millie A (@millieamand) October 17, 2022

CMA’s ongoing investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has, in fact, delayed any plans for a PlayStation Showcase for Sony. Exclusive titles and studio IPs have been ‘locked in’. Sony believes that such an event will add weight to Microsoft’s arguments. The Silent Hill reveals and Kojima’s “Who Am I” game would be part of the show. The initial announcement was scheduled for October 11, with the showcase taking place on October 20. Sony is holding on tight for now.

PlayStation Showcase has not been announced

Whether Sony is preparing a PlayStation Showcase for 2022 remains to be seen. The Japanese giant hasn’t announced anything about a potential showcase, and even with positive feedback from insider Millie Amand, it’s safer to treat this as a rumor!