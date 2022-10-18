Portuguese population is poorer and falling behind

The first year of the pandemic affected all European countries, but it had a more negative impact on Portugal. Pordata’s data for the International Day of Poverty, marked this Monday, reveals that the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion increased by 12.5% ​​in 2020 compared to 2019, the first increase since 2014. rich are richer and the poor are poorer. Conclusion: we retreated. We are the 2nd country with more people living in poor material conditions.

