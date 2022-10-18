postponed play is absurd; grandson hits

Presenter Galvão Bueno, from Globo channels, criticized Corinthians for the fact that the club did not enter the field in the duel against Goiás, in a Brazilian Championship game that was supposed to take place last Saturday (16) and ended up postponed after a decision by the STJD.

During SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos”, the narrator still showed indignation with the CBF and classified the episode as “absurd”. He justified his position when addressing the final of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (19), when the Paulistas face Flamengo at Maracanã.

“Corinthians have one less game [no Campeonato Brasileiro] and that cannot happen. It’s a shame for Brazilian football, for the CBF, for those who take care of the championship…”, he began.

For the narrator, the Corinthians board erred in rebutting a court decision. “If a judge said he can’t have Corinthians fans [no estádio do Goiás], Corinthians cannot embrace this idea and cannot not play on Saturday if they have a decision with Flamengo on Wednesday. And with Flamengo playing on Saturday…”, he continued, citing the duel that took place between the Cariocas and Atlético-MG.

Subsequently, Galvão refuted the thesis that Vítor Pereira’s team would be composed of reserves in the postponed match.

“‘Oh, but the starters hadn’t travelled.’

Finally, he said that the press is partly to blame for being “too benevolent” with situations like this.

“It couldn’t have happened under any circumstances. Sometimes I say it’s our fault because we’re too benevolent. […] What happened cannot happen in Brazilian football. By the end of wednesday [da Copa do Brasil] which is very important, for the money it’s worth, for the direct spot in Libertadores and for the Brazilian Championship in the fight for 4th place. Can not happen. The CBF could not have allowed that”, concluded Galvão.

grandson hits

Former Corinthians player and current presenter of the Band, Neto used his social networks to contest the opinion given by the narrator.

He needled TV Globo, holder of the television rights for the Brazilian Championship, as a justification:

“When your broadcaster changes time and game date, you don’t say anything. Don’t f…!”, wrote the former midfielder in response to a publication about Galvão’s statements.