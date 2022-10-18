Prediction: Brusque vs Novorizontino – for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Higor Leite do Novorizontino in game for the São Paulo championship (© imago images / Fotoarena) 03.02.2020

Information and prediction for Brusque vs Novorizontino

In the game that can mathematically define your return to Serie C from BrazilianO brusque receives the Novorizontino in this Tuesday, October 18. The confrontation, which will take place in the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque, opens the dispute of thirty sixth – antepenultimate – round gives Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in its 2022 season. The start is set for 19:00 (Brasilia time).

How does the Série B do Brasileirão 2022 work?

Access division for the Brazilian Championship, Serie B has 20 participants. they dispute 38 rounds in turn and return (round trip). In the end, the four teams who accumulate the most points earn the right to compete in the Serie A next year. You four worst in the leaderboard are relegated to Serie Cthe Third Division of the Brasileirão.

Where to watch Serie B games of the Brasileirão 2022?

Brusque’s recent performance

Brusque is making its second season in the Second Division of the Brasileirão since accession from Serie C. In 2021, it narrowly escaped being sent back to the Terceirona. Only in the final rounds did he get a reaction that ensured his permanence in Serie B. In the current edition of Serie B, his situation is much more difficult. In the previous round, in confrontation with Operário-PR, another one that has marked a step in the region of the sticking, it did not leave the 0 to 0.

In this way, he extended his winning streak to seven matches. Before the equality against Fantasma, in Ponta Grossa, they had lost the previous six games. With 32 points (eight wins, eight draws and 19 defeats), Brusque occupies the nineteenth – penultimate – position in the classification table of the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship. It is seven points below Chapecoense, sixteenth placed and the first team outside the sticking region.

A defeat this Tuesday against Novorizontino will mathematically seal their fall to the Third Division of the Brazilian Championship. But even if he wins, avoiding sticking is highly unlikely. Your score cap is 41 points. He would still have to keep cheering in the final rounds for stumbling blocks from Novorizontino (40 points), Chapecoense (39), CSA (36) and Operário (34). You would need to pass at least three of them. As home team, Brusque disputed 51 points and won 22 (six wins, four draws and seven defeats). He scored 12 goals and conceded 13.

Possible lineup for Brusque

Brusque in the current season

The current form of the Novorizontino

If in the thirty-sixth round of the 2022 version of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Novorizontino faces the runner-up of the tournament, in the previous one, Náutico, last placed, was in its path. He ran over Timbu mercilessly. At the Jorge Ismael de Biase stadium, he applied a 6-0 rout, thus ending a lack of victories that reached four matches. There were three defeats and a draw that left him close to the relegation zone.

The road to victory featured two goals from Douglas Baggio in the early stages. He scored in the 20th and 35th minute. In the final stage, the Pernambuco team collapsed. At nine minutes, Ronald scored the third. In the 27th minute, it was Diego Torres’ turn to leave the aurinegro in an even more comfortable situation. Five minutes later, Rômulo scored the fifth. Hélio Borges, in the 35th minute, completed the service.

This allowed Novorizontino to advance to 40 points (ten wins, ten draws and 15 defeats) moving up to fifteenth position in the Brasileirão Segunda Division leaderboard. They established a four-point lead over CSA, seventeenth-placed and the first club in the relegation zone. As a visitor, you maintain the same standard and score. It is also the fifteenth place in the ranking of this item in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Of the 51 points he played as column two, he won ten (two wins, four draws and 11 defeats). He scored 11 goals and conceded 26.

Possible lineup for Novorizontino

Novorizontino in the current season

Stats for both teams

Prediction and final prediction for Brusque vs Novorizontino:

Having the possibility to explore Brusque’s desperate situation, Novorizontino makes the prognosis in their victory the indicated guess for this Tuesday’s confrontation for the thirty-sixth round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship version 2022.

Prediction for Brusque vs Novorizontino:

