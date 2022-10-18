Putin’s desperate measures won’t give him what he wants; read the review

Against a tide of change, Vladimir Putin is resorting to desperate measures.

First, there was an order to mobilize 300,000 Russian citizens. then came the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and the appointment of a new commander, General Sergei Surovikinto lead the effort to war. Last week, in retaliation for an attack on the Kerch Strait Bridgethe main route of Russia to the CrimeaO Kremlin launched more than 100 long-range missiles in Ukrainekilling civilians and hitting 30% of Ukrainian power installations.

But if Putin had hoped to change the dynamics of the battlefield, he was disappointed. Four factors combined to diminish Russia’s prospects for war: the demands of a high-intensity war against an army unprepared to wage it; early and severe losses to its ground, air, and special forces; the resilience and will to fight of the Ukrainians; and Western support for Ukraine. None of the Kremlin’s recent moves – annexation, mobilization or personnel transfer – can overcome the bigger problems facing the Russian military. And in the coming months, your difficulties will only get worse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin via AP

Despite the risks involved in the mobilization – as it reaches deep into the population, relying on an untested workforce and older military equipment pulled from long-term storage – Putin clearly felt he had no choice. The Kremlin delayed the decision as long as it could, trying to attract volunteers with cash bonuses and social benefits. But in September he didn’t have enough strength to keep the occupied areas in Ukraine. Successful Ukrainian counteroffensives have taken back thousands of square kilometers of territory.

The mobilization would offer the chance for recovery, relieving Russia’s depleted forces after nearly eight months of fighting. However, it backfired. Evidence emerged of infantry with only a few days or weeks of training rushed to Ukraine; other groups will receive only one month of training. Even before most of the new troops are deployed, there are reports of rapidly mobilized forces killed, captured or deserting. There are, to say the least, obvious downsides to sending unprepared and questionably led recruits into a combat zone.

This is not to say that the forces deployed will be useless. If used in support roles, such as drivers or tankers, they can ease the burden on the remnants of Russia’s exhausted professional army. They could also fill depleted units along the line of contact, isolate some areas and checkpoints in the rear. However, they are unlikely to become a capable fighting force. There are already signs of discipline problems among soldiers deployed in Russian garrisons.

They join an army degraded in quality and capability. The composition of Russia’s military force in Ukraine—much of its active pre-war personnel were wounded or killed and its best equipment destroyed or captured—changed radically over the course of the war. Russian military leadership is unlikely to confidently know how this undisciplined force will react when faced with cold, exhausting combat conditions or rumors of Ukrainian attacks. Recent experience suggests that these troops may panic abandon their positions and equipment, as demoralized forces did in the Kharkiv region in September.

This does not bode well for Russia’s battlefield plans. At the moment, Putin seems to have two immediate goals: to maintain control of as many of the occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (with Russia’s desired boundaries not yet defined); and freezing the front line, establishing a border that Ukrainian forces cannot cross, possibly sealed by a ceasefire. This would allow for more sustainable defense, as well as allowing the military to rotate troops and regenerate its forces. Ukraine and its supporters, of course, have made it clear that neither of these conditions is acceptable. And, as the continued advance of the Ukrainians in the south suggests, Russia seems far from being able to achieve either objective.

In that case, Putin could attack Ukraine more widely. The attacks over the past week – hitting critical civilian infrastructure – can be expanded across Ukraine if missile supplies resist, while Russia can directly target the Ukrainian leadership with attacks or special operations.

The Kremlin, until now reticent to escalate the war beyond Ukraine, could also aim to directly stop or prevent foreign military assistance to Kiev. Such efforts may involve attacks on satellites from the nato or other means of reconnaissance, blocking or “sensing” them to render them temporarily or permanently inoperable. To inflict domestic costs on Kiev’s supporters, Russia could also carry out cyberattacks against Kiev. Europe or the United States, targeting critical infrastructure such as energy, transport and communications systems. The war would then no longer be confined to Ukraine’s borders.

Worryingly, Russian leaders and state-controlled media are already trying to recast the war as an existential conflict between Russia and the West. Putin has gone so far as to threaten to use all available means – a thinly veiled reference to nuclear weapons – to defend “the territorial integrity of our country”.

This threat, although serious, for now is just speech. By the terms of Russia’s own nuclear doctrine, neither Ukraine nor its supporters posed a threat that would allow the use of nuclear weapons: Ukraine cannot attack Russia with a nuclear weapon, disable Russian nuclear forces, or launch a mass attack against Russia that would jeopardize the existence of the Russian state. It is worth remembering that, before breaking the nuclear taboo, Russia has other means available to escalate.

Putin’s behavior, meant to show his resolve, reveals his awareness that the war is going badly and his options dwindling. The next few months are likely to be volatile, especially if – or when – Russia’s moves fail.

*Massicot is a senior policy researcher at RAND Corporation, focusing on Russian defense and security issues.