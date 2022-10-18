Ra makes a sign of support for Lula at the Ballon d’Or award in Paris
Ra made Lula sign with his hands during France Football’s Ballon d’Or award
Former player Ra made an “L” sign with his hand, in support of Lula (PT), during the France Football Magazine’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony, in Paris, this Monday (17th).
France Football Ballon d’Or: see red carpet in Paris
Sports personalities on the red carpet for France Football’s Ballon d’Or awards at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris. In the photo, Ronaldo, majority partner of Cruzeiro and former winner of this award – photo: AFP
The gesture was made as Ra was called to the Theater du Chatelet stage to present the Socrates award, dedicated to football athletes committed to social and charitable projects.
Ra made a speech in support of Lula in front of the image of brother Scrates, who died on November 4, 2011
Faced with the image of brother Scrates wearing the Brazilian National Team shirt, Ra said: “Scrates represents ideals for a fairer world, which values democracy, to create a better world. Football is an important contribution to this. This symbol will be eternal. For this, let’s think about the important decision that we will make in the coming days in our country. We know which side he would be on.”
Lula (PT) runs for the presidency of Rapblica with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on October 30th.
On Twitter, the PT candidate publicly thanked Ra’s support during the ceremony. “Thanks, Ra. I was watching.”
Man wins the Socrates Prize
The winner of the Socrates prize was the Senegalese Sadio Man, from Bayern Munich, who built a hospital and a school in his country.
“I am very honored to announce the winner of the first Socrates prize: Sadio Man,” said Ra.
Ra gave the Socrates prize to Sadio Man
The senegals striker made a brief speech. “Thank you very much. great to be a part of it with you. As you said, it is sometimes very difficult, but I do what I can for my people to make things better.”
France Football Ballon d’Or: see the winners
Gavi, from Barcelona, was elected the best player under 21 at the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, by France Football Magazine – photo: AFP
Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona, was elected the best player in the world for the second time in the France Football Ballon d’Or award – photo: AFP
Robert Lewandowski received the award for top scorer of 2022 at the Ballon d’Or award, by France Football Magazine – photo: AFP
Courtois, from Real Madrid, was elected the best goalkeeper at the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, by France Football Magazine – photo: AFP
Sadio Man received the unprecedented Socrates award from the hands of former Brazilian player Ra during the France Football Ballon d’Or award in Paris – photo: AFP
Benzema, from Real Madrid, was elected the best player in the world of 2022 in the Golden Ball award, by France Football Magazine. He received the trophy from Zinedine Zidane’s hands – photo: AFP
