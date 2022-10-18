Ra makes a sign of support for Lula at the Ballon d’Or award in Paris

Former player Ra made an “L” sign with his hand, in support of Lula (PT), during the France Football Magazine’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony, in Paris, this Monday (17th).

The gesture was made as Ra was called to the Theater du Chatelet stage to present the Socrates award, dedicated to football athletes committed to social and charitable projects.

Ra made a speech in support of Lula in front of the image of brother Scrates, who died on November 4, 2011

Faced with the image of brother Scrates wearing the Brazilian National Team shirt, Ra said: “Scrates represents ideals for a fairer world, which values ​​democracy, to create a better world. Football is an important contribution to this. This symbol will be eternal. For this, let’s think about the important decision that we will make in the coming days in our country. We know which side he would be on.”

Lula (PT) runs for the presidency of Rapblica with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on October 30th.

On Twitter, the PT candidate publicly thanked Ra’s support during the ceremony. “Thanks, Ra. I was watching.”

Man wins the Socrates Prize