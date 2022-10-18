Rafa Silva receives visit from Cruzeiro players after undergoing surgery

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luvannor and Neto Moura visited Rafa Silva after surgery on his right knee

After undergoing surgery to correct a ruptured lesion in the right knee, Rafa Silva was discharged from hospital this Sunday (10/16). Still at home, in the initial phase of recovery, the striker received visits from some Cruzeiro players.

Neto Moura, who is recovering from an injury to his right ankle, and Luvannor visited his teammate this Monday afternoon (10/17). The encounter was recorded by the Raposa striker on social media.

In the video posted on Instagram, it was possible to see the steering wheel giving Rafa Silva a cake as a gift, while Luvannor delivered a vase of flowers and a box of sweets. Shirt 90 joked with his friend when referring to flowers.

“If you let the flower die, our friendship was worthless (laughs),” Luvannor said.

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Matheus Bidu also visited Rafa Silva after hospital discharge

Before receiving Neto Moura and Luvannor at his home, Rafa Silva had a visit from Matheus Bidu. The Cruzeiro left-back met the striker this Sunday, shortly after he was discharged. The two athletes also made a photographic record of the moment.

Numbers of Rafa Silva on Cruzeiro

Rafa Silva is one of Cruzeiro’s highlights this season, despite several absences caused by injuries. The 30-year-old striker was in action in 16 matches in this Srie B. He was a starter only six times and scored six goals, thus becoming Cruzeiro’s vice-top scorer in the national tournament.

According to SofaScore, Rafa scored a goal every 94 minutes for Cruzeiro in the competition.