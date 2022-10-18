Ranking shows the fastest mobile operators in Brazil | Telephony

The arrival of 5G in Brazilian capitals was responsible for considerably increasing the average speed of mobile internet in the country, which reached 31.52 Mb/s (megas) in September. As a result, Brazil now ranks 65th in the global ranking, according to the latest Ookla Speedtest report, released this Monday (17th). Claro maintained the title of operator with the fastest mobile connection on the market. The operator also won the podium in another important indicator: latency – the time it takes for a small data packet to reach its destination and return to the source machine.

The report further examined mobile internet performance among the top smartphone makers. Again Apple appears at the top, followed by Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola. Check the results of the survey in the following lines.

Operators with the fastest internet in Brazil

According to Speedtest Intelligence, Claro presented in September the mobile internet with the fastest download rate in the country, with 37.17 Mb/s speed. At this point, Vivo maintained its second position (28.25 Mb/s), but with a very considerable margin of difference. In the lantern, is Oi with an average of 15.72 Mb/s. The operator is still in the transition process, as it was bought by the other three giants in the sector.

The survey reveals that all operators had improvements in average download speed indicators in September, compared to the results of the third quarter of 2022. Check below the list of the four main providers in the country:

Download with mobile internet in Brazil Position operator Average speed 1st clear 37.17 Mb/s 2nd Alive 28.25 Mb/s 3rd TIM 25.98 Mb/s 4th Hey 15.72 Mb/s

Another characteristic observed by Ookla was the consistency of connections. Again, Claro had the advantage in this regard, followed by Vivo and TIM. As in the download speed ranking, the operator Oi had the worst result. This is an important piece of data to analyze, as consistency measures the performance of operators in relation to a minimum of 5 Mb/s download and 1 Mb/s recurring upload during the entire analysis period. With this, it is possible to know how reliable the connection is. The closer to 100%, the better.

Consistency of mobile internet in Brazil Position operator service availability 1st clear 85.9% 2nd Alive 82.1% 3rd TIM 81.2% 4th Hey 68.9%

Speedtest Intelligence also ranked Brazilian operators based on connection latency (the famous ping). This meter is one of the top concerns among people who use the network for online gaming or video calling, for example. Unlike the indicators above, the lower the ping, the better the connection. In this regard, Claro reached the top with an average latency of 45 ms. It is worth remembering that TIM, which occupied the first place several times, now appears in third place.

Mobile internet connection latency in Brazil Position operator average ping 1st TIM 45 ms 2nd clear 50 ms 3rd Alive 56 ms 4th Hey 70 ms

Cities with the fastest mobile internet

3 of 3 Brasília continues to be the city with the fastest mobile internet in Brazil, now with great slack created by the arrival of 5G — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo Brasília remains the city with the fastest mobile internet in Brazil, now with great slack created by the arrival of 5G — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

The survey shows that all Brazilian capitals have seen an improvement in average internet speed thanks to 5G. Brasília kept the top of the list by a huge margin. The Brazilian capital reached an average of 100.52 Mb/s of download, more than double that of São Paulo, which occupies the second position with 49.25 Mbp/s. The explanation for the glaring difference is the high adherence of 5G in the Federal District, in relation to other urban centers. It is worth remembering that, in July, the city was the first in the country to receive the so-called pure 5G.

In the survey carried out by Speedtest, which only took into account the 4G connection, the city took advantage of the three points analyzed: download, upload and latency. São Paulo and Curitiba appear almost tied for second and third place, respectively. Goiânia climbed four positions on the list, reaching fourth place.

Brazilian cities with the fastest mobile internet Position City download Upload average ping 1st Brasilia 100.52 Mb/s 19.86 Mb/s 17 ms 2nd Sao Paulo 49.25 Mb/s 14.13 Mb/s 22 ms 3rd Curitiba 49.08 Mb/s 13.91 Mb/s 20 ms 4th Rio de Janeiro 39.70 Mb/s 12.17 Mb/s 22 ms 5th Belo Horizonte 35.82 Mb/s 12.91 Mb/s 23 ms 6th goiânia 32.31 Mb/s 11.80 Mb/s 22 ms 7th savior 31.81 Mb/s 11.08 Mb/s 21 ms 8th Strength 28.97 Mb/s 12.60 Mb/s 19 ms 9th Recife 24.86 Mb/s 11.01 Mb/s 27 ms 10th manaus 21.62 Mb/s 9.37 Mb/s 22 ms