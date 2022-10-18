Rapper dies after being shot in Los Angeles

the rapper PnB Rock was shot in Los Angeles, in the United States, after an attempted robbery on Monday (12). The artist had his death declared after being taken to a hospital, as reported by the LA Times. An explicit video that is circulating on social media shows Rock, nickname of Rakim Allenon the ground and surrounded by a pool of blood.

The crime took place at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood. The artist was having dinner with his girlfriend. According to reports collected by the Varietythe police were called at around 1:23 pm to attend to a shooting.

Many people mourned the rapper’s death on Twitter. Some also drew attention to an Instagram Story posted by Allen’s girlfriend, which showed the couple’s location moments before the incident. according to TMZthe shooter took all of Rock’s jewelry before fleeing the scene.

PnB Rock was from Philadelphia and became known for his single “Selfish“, from 2016. The song reached position 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. He recently left the Warner Music Group record label for an independent career. His first release after the end of the contract was “Luv Me Again”, released on September 2nd.

the podcaster DJ Akademiks published, on his social networks, that he recorded an interview with the rapper recently and that he had reported an attempted robbery. “I just did an interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in Los Angeles recently while he was with his girlfriend and daughter. Now this. Pray for PNB Rock”published the DJ.