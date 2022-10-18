Rare vintage car from 1935 is resurrected and auctioned for BRL 392,000

The car went about 50 years without seeing the light of day Photos: Charterhouse Classic Cars Auction

Opening rusty doors, removing cobwebs and sweeping up dirt (lots of it!)… This was a little bit of what happened after an extremely rare vintage car was found in the US.

The model, a 1935 Derby Bentley coupe, is truly special. It is a true “barn find”, as many antique collectors call it. It is a pity that he has been hidden for so many years under a sheet…

The vehicle is more than a pre-war car, it is one of 2,422 Derby Bentleys produced at the Rolls-Royce plant in Derby, England, between 1933 and 1940, shortly after the Bentley was sold to Rolls-Royce. It was built by the then owner of the English brand.

According to the BBC, the old car has now found a new home, after being auctioned for $74,000 (which is equivalent to R$392,281 at the current price).

The car was covered in dirt and cobwebs The Derby Bentley was produced between 1933 and 1940 Bentley was sold to Rolls-Royce The coupe was kept in storage for over 50 years after failing

The trajectory of the old car

The Bentley found is one of the first Derbys produced (those made at the Rolls-Royce plant located in Derby are named this way).

According to the auction listing, the first owner of this vintage car was a lawyer from Scotland and then the model was sold to an owner in Australia. Finally, in 1954, it was purchased by a farmer in Dorset, England, who kept the vehicle in storage after it had failed to register in the late 1960s.

In 1971, the farmer decided to try to fix the car, but he was unsuccessful and he went back to the barn. This was probably the last time the 1935 Derby Bentley saw the light of day – until it was found now, some 50 years later.

The Bentley Derby didn’t yield as much as it could have

The Bentley Derby, as mentioned earlier, brought in $74,000, which is not a huge amount for a vintage car as rare and pedigreed as it is.

The model still has a long way to go before it is ready to go again. Despite this, as reported by the BBC, his new owner stated that he would be on the street within a week.

I hope so! After all, a rarity like that doesn’t need another 50 years under a sheet, does it?!

