Real Madrid idol criticizes Ballon d’Or

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who recently became embroiled in a controversy by claiming to be gay and then claiming he was hacked, became a topic on social media again. The Spanish idol did not like the Real Madrid’s choice as the third best club of the season for the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards, behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

– Joke award – wrote the former goalkeeper on his Twitter profile.

Casillas congratulated Real Madrid’s Courtois named best goalkeeperbut disagreed with the Belgian’s position in the overall rankings.

– Happy for Thibaut Courtois! With distance, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. What I’m not happy about is not being on the Ballon d’Or podium. I still don’t understand what those who choose the award are based on – he wrote.

I rejoice for @thibautcourtois ! The difference is the MEJOR PORTERO of the WORLD. Of what I’m not happy, it’s just that I didn’t have it put in the final podium for this # BallonDor . I still don’t understand what the winners of this award are based on. — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 17, 2022

Already in relation to Ballon d’Or winner choice, Casillas made no objections. He celebrated the conquest of Karim Benzema, also from Real Madrid.

– Of the few things I agree with the Ballon d’Or: the winner is Benzema – he published.

Iker Casillas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and won the European Championship and the World Cup with the Spanish national team. He retired in 2020 at age 39.

