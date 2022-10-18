Real Madrid idol criticizes Ballon d’Or

Iker Casillas is one of the great idols in the history of Real Madrid (Photo: AFP)

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who recently became embroiled in a controversy by claiming to be gay and then claiming he was hacked, became a topic on social media again. The Spanish idol did not like the Real Madrid’s choice as the third best club of the season for the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards, behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

– Joke award – wrote the former goalkeeper on his Twitter profile.

Casillas congratulated Real Madrid’s Courtois named best goalkeeperbut disagreed with the Belgian’s position in the overall rankings.

– Happy for Thibaut Courtois! With distance, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. What I’m not happy about is not being on the Ballon d’Or podium. I still don’t understand what those who choose the award are based on – he wrote.

Already in relation to Ballon d’Or winner choice, Casillas made no objections. He celebrated the conquest of Karim Benzema, also from Real Madrid.

– Of the few things I agree with the Ballon d’Or: the winner is Benzema – he published.

Iker Casillas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and won the European Championship and the World Cup with the Spanish national team. He retired in 2020 at age 39.

