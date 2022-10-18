Real Madrid president scorns Mbappé and praises Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo | international football

“I don’t even read (the news). We already had a good summer (in the last window), so it doesn’t even matter anymore”, declared Florentino.
Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, on Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior: “I see them both as Ballon d’Or” — Photo: Getty Images
The Merengue president made a point of mentioning two youngsters from his squad to reiterate that he doesn’t need Mbappé: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
– You can’t know anything about the future, but Real Madrid’s players evolve in a spectacular way in attack.
“Rodrygo and Vinicius are two stars who still have their whole lives to thrive. I see them both as Ballon d’Or,” he said.
Real Madrid offered 200 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and came very close to signing him at the end of last season, when the Frenchman opted to renew with PSG. Asked specifically if Real Madrid’s interest has ended, Florentino deflected and said he only focuses on the players who are part of the club at the moment.
– Real Madrid only focus on the players they have and we are delighted with them. We are not bad with the number of young players we have. We have a very promising future.
“Benzema is a mixture of Ronaldo and Zidane”
Benzema receives the Best in the World award from Zidane
Florentino Pérez also didn’t miss the chance to praise the current Ballon d’Or, who is the star of his team: Benzema.
– It is a 9 that is a mixture of Ronaldo and Zidane. It’s a 9 that does these two jobs at once, it’s an ace. He moves to attack like Zidane did and finishes like Ronaldo did.
Benzema’s Ballon d’Or is the 12th time a Real Madrid player has been awarded. The merengue team is now tied with rivals Barcelona in the list of the most crowned clubs.