Record Island: see which Exiles will be in the reality show final!

After the public met the grand finalists of the “Record Island“, it was the Exiles’ turn to try for two spots in the final. This time, however, they won’t compete for the final prize, but can be Kaik or nakagima in the last contest for BRL 500 thousand. In addition, the winners of the “Exiled Proof” will come out with special prizes.

The dispute, in addition to giving two places in the final, also gave a prize of BRL 15 thousand for the Exiles who were victorious. Before explaining the test, the presenter read a parchment from the Guardian that demanded that nakagima and Kaik define who they didn’t want to compete in the race.

Kaik decided that Raphael should be vetoed, while nakagima he chose whendy not to participate in the competition. “It’s part of the game, everything is ok”commented Raphael. Then, Mariana Rios explained how the dynamic would work for the Exiles.

Each of them positioned themselves on high beams. In addition, they received a handle to balance a ball. In some moments, Mariana Rios would give signals for the participants to change the position, both of the hand and on the platform. If they fell or dropped the ball, they would be eliminated..

The last two that remained in the dispute would win the spots in the final. In addition, they would BRL 15 thousand. If they won the final race, alongside the finalists, the helpers would win more BRL 30 thousand.

The first eliminated was Kaio, who regretted his departure. Soon after your departure, Bruno became unfocused and, therefore, also dropped out of contention.

Then, Caique also dropped out of the test. For him, the mosquitoes got in the way of staying focused. He, however, was not the only one to leave the dispute. at the command of Mariana Rios to change the position of the hand on the handle, Ste and jaciara ended up being eliminated. Then, when moving along the beam, Victory also dropped his ball and left the test.

Therefore, Solange and fabio won the vacancies of helpers in the final test, which will take place on “Guardian Island”. Mariana Riosthen defined that the finalists should draw in the order in which they would decide which exile would be with them in the dispute.

nakagima had the chance to choose first, so he decided to take the test with fabio. Therefore, Kaik stayed with Solange as a helper.

Final of “Record Island” takes place next Thursday (8)

The end of “Record Island” is getting closer! Now with Kaik and nakagima at the final, fabio and Solange join the finalists to be their helpers in the last contest to become the big winner of the reality show.

In the next episode, in this Wednesday (7), it will be the cast’s turn to wash a good dirty laundry and solve the problems that arose within the competition. In the dynamic, both Exiles and Explorers finalists will be able to give their opinions about each other.

then in Thursday (8), the public follows Mariana Rios on a live show to find out who won the last contest, which will take BRL 500 thousand to the house. In addition, the presenter will reveal the Explorer that the audience has set to receive BRL 250 thousand.

