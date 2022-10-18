Robbie Coltrane, good-looking Hagrid from ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 72

Actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, died on Friday (14). The news was confirmed by his agent.

He died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, a small town in Scotland, according to Deadline. Coltrane had been struggling with health for the past two years. The cause of death was not revealed.

Coltrane gained fame with his role in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, a feature in which he plays the keeper of the keys to the magical castle called Hogwarts. In the story, he is the one who tells Potter that he is a wizard. It is also in this scene that he presents the boy with a crumpled pink cake, which became an item coveted by fans in real life and is now sold in candy stores and cafeterias.

As a mixture of mentor and friend to Potter and his friends, Hagrid has become one of the most beloved characters among fans. No wonder he is one of the few actors to appear in all eight films in the saga.

Before joining JK Rowling’s wizarding franchise, Coltrane also had a cameo in two James Bond films in the 1990s, when the spy was played by Pierce Brosnan.

The actor played Russian mobster Valentin Zukovsky, a former KGB agent who became caviar baron in 1995’s “007 Against GoldenEye.” Later, in 1999, he would reprise the role and have a bigger part in “007 – The World Is Not Enough”, always as a rival forced to cooperate with Bond.

Coltrane was born in Rutherglen, Lanarkshire, Scotland. He studied at an art school, but doubted two skills as a painter and started working in theater. He adopted the pseudonym Coltrane in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane.

At the beginning of his career, he made small appearances in films and television series. It was thanks to her comedy skills that she rose to prominence in the films “Runaway Nuns” and “The Pope’s Death”. Before appearing in the feature films of the “007” franchise, the actor starred in the series “Cracker”, in which he played a criminal psychologist.

In the documentary celebrating 20 years of the first “Harry Potter”, released by HBO Max last year, Coltrane gets emotional when talking about his character in the saga. “My kids’ generation will show the movies to their kids. So they could be watching it 50 years from now, easily. Unfortunately, I won’t be here anymore. But Hagrid will be.”