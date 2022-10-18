Russia and Ukraine promote the exchange of 220 prisoners

Reproduction/Twitter Andriy Yermak Ukraine recovered 108 women who were held by Russia

Ukraine and

Russia

promoted, this Monday (17), one of the biggest exchanges of prisoners carried out since the beginning of the war

. 220 people detained in both countries were returned.

The vast majority of people recovered by the Ukrainians are women, 108 in total, 12 of them civilians. On the Russian side, 80 prisoners were passengers on civilian vessels, and the other 30 are military personnel.

“A new exchange of prisoners

of large-scale warfare took place today. A particularly moving and truly special exchange: we freed 108 women from captivity”, said Andriï Iermak, advisor to the Presidency of the Ukraine

.

Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, commented on this bilateral action between adversaries in the conflict. He thanked those “involved” in the process and encouraged the military to continue arresting Russians.

“The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we can free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every frontline commander should remember this,” he said.

Denis Pushilin, one of the pro-Russian separatist leaders confirmed the exchanges. He commands the Donetsk region of the Donbass, one of the sites that were recently annexed by the Russians through referendums.

Kamikaze drone attacks

Air strikes took place in the early hours of the morning of this Monday in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. Alerts were followed by missile bombardments and “kamikaze drones”. According to the Ukrainian government, three civilians were killed.

Kiev’s mayor said that the targets of the “kamikaze drones” were, once again, civilians and places in the center of the Ukrainian capital, such as a park and an office building.

Most of the attacks took place in the Shevchenkivskyi neighborhood, a very busy area that has a university, bars and restaurants.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.