Russia causes Ukraine to cut electricity and water, raises nuclear tensions

Volodymyr Zelensky reported that since October 10, 30% of power plants have been destroyed; authorities urged the population to save

30% of Ukraine is in the dark because of Russian bombing



Russian bombings in Ukraine damaged, in just over a week, 30% of the country’s electric power plants and left it in a critical situation about to enter the European winter, the authorities informed this Tuesday, 18. “The situation is currently critical in across the country, because our regions depend on each other,” said the president’s chief of staff, Kirilo Timochenko. “Since October 10, 30% of power plants have been destroyed, which has caused major cuts in the country,” said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky on twitter. The latest series of Russian bombings hit several energy facilities in the country for the second day in a row this morning, causing cuts in electricity and water supplies, including the capital, and killing at least two people and injuring one. in Kiev, informed the Prosecutor’s Office of the Ukrainian capital. Faced with this situation, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vital Klitschko, has asked residents to ration energy and drinking water, in particular during peak consumption.

The request that had already been requested by the Ukrainian prime minister last week. Mayor Serhii Sukhomlin also commented on the matter and informed that the blackout and lack of supplies are total. “Hospitals are using generators,” he told the public website Suspilne. In Mykolaiv, the target of overnight attacks, the authorities managed to restore the network. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit by eight missiles, according to the regional government. The attacks affected an industry. In Kiev, operator DTEK announced that officials were making “all necessary efforts to restore the supply” of electricity. The Russian army confirmed that it bombed Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Several towns in the Zhytomyr region, west of Kiev, and the city of Dnipro were without power. After Tuesday’s attacks, Zelensky reiterated his refusal to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intention of Moscow’s troops, he denounced, is to “terrorize and kill civilians”.

As Ukraine suffers from power shortages and prepares for a difficult winter, Russia raises nuclear tensions. In response to reporters who inquired about the four regions annexed by Vladimir Putin on September 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that there is a risk of nuclear weapons being used to defend Russian territories. “All these territories are an inalienable part of the Russian Federation and they are all protected. Security is on the same level as that offered to the rest of Russian territory,” he said. Despite the signature that ‘passes’ the command of the regions to Russia, the borders have not yet been delimited, that is, it is not known which part belongs to whom, since Putin’s troops do not completely dominate the region. This was the second consecutive week that Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital. Military analysts consider the actions a response to the defeats suffered by Moscow on the battlefield. Since September, Zelensky has had the upper hand and managed to regain territories that Putin took months to conquer. During the interview, Peskov also talked about the purchase of drones – Russian troops have been using this equipment to bomb Ukrainian regions. According to him, the Kremlin ignores the use of such weapons, although there is evidence.

