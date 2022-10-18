Russia does not see ″any sense″ in maintaining diplomatic presence in the West

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, said this Tuesday that Russia does not see “any sense” in maintaining the current diplomatic presence in the West, announcing that Moscow will start to focus on Asia and Africa.

