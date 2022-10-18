Samsung Galaxy S23: New leak suggests discreet upgrades over the Galaxy S22

In recent weeks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 line has starred in a series of leaks, both of its specifications and its design, something common with the proximity of its launch, scheduled for early next year. Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 passed through Geekbench, where some of the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was revealed. A new leak reinforced that despite the positive result, the other specifications will have discrete improvements over its predecessor.

















Informant Yogesh Brar brought some of the Galaxy S23’s specs and they bring less encouraging information: the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. However, the battery will come with 3,900 mAh, a small improvement over the Galaxy S22, but falling behind the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 with their 4,000 mAh. Also, the charging speed will be the same with 25W wired and 15W without.

Samsung Galaxy S23

(rumored) – 6.1″ FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

– Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)

– Front Cam: 10MP

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Android 13, OneUI 5

– 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 18, 2022

Both Apple and Samsung have been conservative with the charging speed of their cell phones in recent years.

In the camera set, the Galaxy S23 would come with a 50-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), another 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 10-megapixel telephoto. For selfies and video calls, it would have a 10-megapixel front sensor.

If you look closely, you will notice that the set has the same values ​​as found on the Galaxy S22. However, it is possible that Samsung uses new sensors, in addition to image processing advances by the more powerful chipset. In the display, the device would come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with the same resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and without LTPO. More information about the Galaxy S23 lineup will appear in the coming weeks.

