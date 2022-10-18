Samsung lets slip that it works on a new version of One UI for the Galaxy S23

THE Samsung already working on the version of One UI which should arrive along with the Galaxy S23 next year. In this sense, it is worth remembering that the South Korean manufacturer recently presented version 5 of the software officially. In addition, several models are already receiving the beta of the Android 13 custom interface made by the company. Most likely, the brand’s new smartphone will come with the One UI 5.1 and for that, the brand is focusing its efforts on bringing the system stably together with the device. The information comes from a statement that the manufacturer released to the press in the Netherlands about the One UI 5 this Tuesday (18).

In the text, she mentions features that will not be present in the version presented last week. As these details were not highlighted in press releases released to the media in other countries. That is, these attributes placed in the digital document may have been an oversight by the manufacturer. Recently, Samsung even published the advantages of the One UI version 5.0 that it is developing for its smartphones. Likewise, some models are getting more OS betas. The Galaxy S23, in turn, has been the focus of recent rumors, with leaks that indicate its supposed design.

In any case, we can only wait for the company to disclose more details about the next versions of its interface. It is also worth remembering that even though the new smartphone is the first model with stable One UI 5.1, this does not mean that the software will be exclusive to it. Therefore, more news like the beta program may appear after the release of One UI 5.0 stable.

Source link