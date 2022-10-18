Samsung mobile: best options to invest in Black Friday 2022

THE Black Friday 2022 is already knocking on the door, and smartphones are among the most sought after items on the date, especially premium models, which tend to have a higher value and can be found at promotional prices on the date.

Among the most sought after brands to buy a cell phone on Black Friday is Samsung, which has a very varied catalog and has top-of-the-line models that are a good investment option if they have a more affordable price.

In this article, we have separated some Samsung phones to keep an eye on in the coming days and monitor the values, because if a special price appears on Black Friday 2022, it is worth the investment.

We emphasize that all models on the list have the technology of 5G, which stands out mainly in improving the user’s internet speed. The feature brings less latency during browsing, with almost imperceptible response time on several occasions. This means faster downloading of movies, games and large files, as well as the ability to stream or watch content at higher resolutions.

Check out the suggestions:

1. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung/Disclosure

Starting with a newly released Samsung cell phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the foldable smartphone, with a 7.6-inch internal screen, and 6.2-inch external display. The first has a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel in Quad HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support; while the second is simpler, in HD resolution, but with the same type of panel.

The device is finished in glass and metal, and has IPX8 protection against water at a depth of 1.5 meters. O processor is a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, combined with 12 GB of RAM with options of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. The model comes integrated with the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12.

In terms of cameras, the main one has 50 MP, followed by an ultrawide (12 MP) and telephoto (10 MP). On the front module, the internal camera has only 4 MP, and the external one has 10 MP. The battery is more modest, at just 4,400 mAh, supporting 25W fast charging.

2. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung/Disclosure

The Galazy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s top-of-the-line device, and it’s no wonder. The model has a 108 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, two telephoto lenses, each with 10 MP. In the selfie sensor, the resolution is 40 MP. The battery has a range of 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging.

The S22 Ultra is one of the toughest options for Black Friday 2022, as it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal space. Android 12 and One UI 4.1 are also included.

One of the highlights is the Built-in S Pen. The smart pen of the device allows the user to take notes, draw, edit image, etc. The screen of this Samsung phone is 6.8 inches, 2X Dynamic AMOLED type panel, Quad HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

3. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung/Disclosure

Going down a notch, the “standard” Galaxy S22 is a great device for anyone looking to get a Samsung phone on Black Friday 2022. The model is more compact, with a 6.1-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display. The resolution is Full HD, but the device brings Gorilla Glass Victus+ protectionand maintains 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ feature.

Cameras have seen reductions over the S22 Ultra, but the 50MP primary sensor should still ensure good shots. Added to it, the smartphone comes with an ultrawide and telephoto of 12 and 10 MP, respectively; while 10 MP completes the front camera.

The battery can be an issue for some as it has only 3,700 mAh. However, the technical specifications remain robust, and practically identical to the previous model. The big difference is in the RAM, which has dropped to 8 GB.

4. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, 128 GB

Samsung/Disclosure

An interesting smartphone to keep an eye on for Black Friday 2022 is the Galaxy S21 FE, intermediate to premium model which has an Exynos 2100 processor. This processor was known to heat up more than it should, but after corrections the chip is already much more stable than before. In addition, the device is integrated with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The battery is 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging. The screen is AMOLED with 6.4 inches, operating in Full HD with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In the cameras, the selfie module has 32 megapixels; while the main sensor and ultrawide lens are 12 MP.

5. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A73, 128 GB

Samsung/Disclosure

Made of plastic, the Galaxy A73 is a Samsung cell phone in the intermediate category, and has interesting specifications, such as the Snapdragon 778G processor6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with possibility of expansion via microSD card. The battery is 5,000 mAh, in addition to 25W fast charging.

The cameras have a great 108 MP sensor, 12 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP telephoto, in addition to the 32 MP front. On the screen, the Super AMOLED Plus type display has 120 Hz, size of 6.7 inches and FHD+ resolution. The model costs about R$ 2,249.

6. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M53, 128 GB

Samsung/Disclosure

Finally, another cell phone cost x benefit to acquire on Black Friday 2022, and very similar to the previous one, is the Galaxy M53, thanks to the Dimensity 900 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1 TB). The 6.7-inch screen features a Super AMOLED panel operating at FHD+ resolution with smooth scrolling at 120 Hz.

The battery doesn’t disappoint either, with 5,000 mAh and 25W charging compatibility. On the back, the M53 houses a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro. The front has 32 MP. This smartphone is found for R$ 1,799.

—

Have you already chosen which Samsung phone to invest in Black Friday 202? Keep an eye on our content as TecMundo will provide full coverage of the event!