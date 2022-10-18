Sandry, from Santos, confuses referee’s whistle and takes a penalty during VAR check; watch the video | saints

An unusual move marked the end of Santos’ 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, this Monday, at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Midfielder Sandry took a penalty after referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva whistled, but he did not authorize the penalty.

Madson fell in the area towards the end of the match, and the referee awarded a penalty. Everyone positioned themselves for the charge. Sandry was chosen to beat. When everything seemed ready for the penalty to be finally taken, Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva whistled. But it was to show that he was going to VAR.

Sandry “confuses” whistles and takes a penalty during VAR check

Sandry, apparently focused on the kick, didn’t think twice: he ran and hit goalkeeper Cleiton’s right corner. It would be Santos’ third goal, but, in fact, the penalty ended up being annulled shortly after.

Ângelo, author of Santos’ second goal in the 2-0 victory, did not miss the opportunity to “mock” his teammate on the way out:

– Let’s make fun of him later. He thought the referee had whistled (laughs). He was focused on the penalty – said the boy.

After the game, Sandry, on his Twitter page, also joked about the bid:

