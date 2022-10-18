Santos beats Red Bull Bragantino and approaches the G8 of the Brasileirão

Santos beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 tonight (17), at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With goals from Camacho and Ângelo, Peixe approached the classification group for the next Copa Libertadores.

Considering that the finals of the Copa do Brasil (between Flamengo and Corinthians) and Libertadores (between Flamengo and Athletico-PR) could open up two more spots in the most important club competition on the continent via Brasileiro, transforming the G6 into G8, the coastal team Paulista came close and is two points behind América-MG, currently in eighth place.

Now the alvinegro has 43 points and is in 11th. Massa Bruta, on the other hand, is going through a complicated phase with only one victory in the last 11 games. And team stops with 38 points and has seven away from the relegation zone.

Red Bull Bragantino returns to the field on Saturday (22), to face Athletico-PR. Santos plays on the same day, against Corinthians.

It went well: Ângelo dribbles and scores

Ângelo was cold in front of goalkeeper Cleiton. In the second half, he received a ball in depth, dribbled the marker and saved Santos’ second goal.

Sorry: Luan Cândido makes an obscene gesture

Annoyed at being substituted in the second half, Luan Cândido was cursed by Bragantino fans and responded with obscene gestures.

live from Santos

Rough game: Marcos Leonardo leaves crying

The match between Red Bull Bragantino and Santos was full of rough shots and strong fouls. In the first half alone, there were four yellow cards and a lot of complaints from both sides. In one of the many strong moves of the match, Marcos Leonardo was kneed in the back by Natan, in a ball dispute, and fell on the lawn looking a lot of pain. Crying, the Santos striker left, tried to return and stay in the game, but had to be replaced.

“It’s even complicated to say, but it’s ridiculous what’s happening here”, complained Felipe Jonatan on leaving the field. At the end of the second half, Lucas Evangelista, from Bragantino, was sent off.

Red Bull Bragantino’s game: pressure from the start

Red Bull Bragantino played within its characteristics. From the beginning of the game, he tried to pressure the rival in the offensive field, he advanced his lines and did not give up the game on the ground. In the attack, he bet a lot on the plays by the sides, with Artur and Helinho. Popó was also important in pushing the opposing defense back. But in defense, over time, he gave space and even suffered some threats. In the final stage, Santos’ goal early on forced Maurício Barbieri’s team to play the attack, give space and take the second.

Santos’ game: exchanges in the first stage work

Santos did not start the game well. He took a ball on the post before five minutes, lost control of the midfield and tried to defend himself. However, after 10 minutes, he loosened up a bit more and equaled forces with his opponent. There was a lack of more solid opportunity construction in the center of the field.

Little creative with the ball, Peixe had to replace Marcos Leonardo due to an injury, and took advantage of the break to make an exchange by choice in the first half. And it was exactly the players who entered that made the difference. First with a good recovery from Lucas Barbosa, ending in Camacho’s goal, and then with the good assistance of Madson for Ângelo’s goal.

Penalty taken by mistake

In stoppage time of the second half, the referee of the match had awarded a penalty by Ramon to Madson. After some complaints, Sandry positioned himself to hit. The referee whistled, signaling that he would go to VAR to review the bid. The player, who did not look at the referee, charged, goalkeeper Claiton jumped and did not defend. Both only saw that it wasn’t worth it when they realized that the judge was walking the other way.

Santos even ran to celebrate. “I’ll make fun of him later, I think he was so focused that he didn’t pay attention, he thought the teacher had whistled for him to take the penalty”, joked Angelo when talking about Sandry.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 0 x 2 SANTOS

Competition: 32nd round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: 10/17/2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa) (SP)

yellow cards: Aderlan, Popó, Realpe (RB); Eduardo Bauermann, Fernández, Angelo, Zanocelo (SAN)

Red card: Lucas Evangelista (RB)

goals: Camacho, from Santos, 5 minutes into the second half; Ângelo, from Santos, in the 24th minute of the second half;

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Realpe (Lomonaco), Natan and Luan Cândido (Sorriso); Raul (Bruninho), Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires (Guilherme Santos); Artur, Helinho (Ramon) and Popó. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

SAINTS: John Paul; Nathan (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos (Sandry); Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo (Lucas Barbosa) and Lucas Braga (Zanocelo). Technician: Orlando Ribeiro