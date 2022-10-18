Santos beats Red Bull Bragantino away from home and intensifies the fight for the G-8; Botafogo loses a position in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão

defeated by International last Sunday (10/16) at Nilton Santos Stadium, the Botafogo dropped from ninth to tenth position in the Brazilian Championship-2022 and still saw, on the night of this Monday (10/17), in the continuation of the 32nd round, the saints come together in the fight for a spot in the G-8, a group of the eight best placed in the competition that today stamps its passport to compete in the Liberators of next year.

Botafogo’s position was lost to Strengthwho won the America-MG 2-1 as a visitor. Despite falling a little in the table, the triumph of the tricolor club was not so bad, since Coelho, currently in eighth place, did not score. In tenth place, Glorioso is still two points away from the G-8 and keeps the dream of playing in the main competition in South America alive.

However, the dispute for the spot in the 2023 Libertadores won another competitor. Santos achieved an excellent result by beating Red Bull Bragantino (13th) by 2-0 at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium and reached the same 43 points conquered by Botafogo. With 12 wins, Fogão has an advantage in the tie-breaking criterion (Fish has 11).

please note that Goiás (14th) x Corinthians (5th) was the only game not played in the round. The match, which would take place last Saturday (10/15), was suspended by determination of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Another important point is that the Sao Paulo (12th) has one game less. Coach Rogério Ceni’s team will still play against coritibaon October 20, at Morumbi, in a duel valid for the 29th round.

📊 Updated ranking of Brasileirão-2022: