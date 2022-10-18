São Paulo squad: Diego Costa trains and can reinforce the team | Sao Paulo

Defender Diego Costa can reinforce São Paulo, Thursday, against Coritiba, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

Missing the team for three games because of knee tendinitis, the defender participated in the entire training session held this Tuesday, in the re-presentation of the tricolor cast after the 0-0 draw with Palmeiras, Sunday.

If he has conditions to be related, Diego Costa will help coach Rogério Ceni at a time when the defense is compromised by injuries and suspensions.

In addition to Arboleda, who has been out since June because of an ankle injury, Ceni will not have Miranda, with a knee injury, and also Ferraresi and Beraldo, who were sent off against Palmeiras.

The possible return of Diego Costa gives the coach one more option, who only have Léo and Luizão ready to play.

Alisson, with pain in her right thigh, underwent treatment at the CT, as did Miranda and Caio. Arboleda and Gabriel Neves, in evolution, did activities in the field, but still no return forecast.

Nikão, on the other hand, advanced in the recovery of a thigh injury and participated in the last part of the training, with the rest of the squad, when Ceni promoted an exercise in a reduced field.

A possible lineup for Thursday’s game has Felipe Alves; Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa (Luizão), Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

With 41 points, São Paulo tries to get closer to the block of eight teams looking for a spot in the Libertadores. América-MG, with 45 points, is eighth.

