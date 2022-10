Protesters from various sectors paralyzed activities, once again, this Tuesday (18) in France. They are calling for salary increases in the face of high inflation and the right to strike, after several requests launched by the government of Emmanuel Macron for the return of activities at the refineries. In addition to the oil industry, the electricity system, rail transport, public and health services also declared a strike.

The support from other areas reinforces the mobilizations of the oil sector, through which about 60% of the refining capacity was affected and fuel shortages in a third of France. The shutdowns impact European markets at a time of global energy shortages.

High school and university students also participate in the protests. High schools were blocked Tuesday morning across the country.

Trade unionists announce that the strike will continue. “It is the beginning of a cycle”, Bertrand Hammache, secretary general of the CGT-RATP, one of the main unions in this mobilization, told French news agency AFP.

“I think there is a salary problem”, reacts the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to the microphone of the French radio RTL, in reaction to the interprofessional strike movement this Tuesday. “The State has done its job, the number of public servants has increased a lot. Now it is necessary that part of the employers can also increase salaries when possible”, added the interior minister. “A worker, an employee who works, must receive a fair wage,” he repeated.