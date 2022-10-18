Sebrae: created credit fintech with capital of R$ 600 million; see how it will work

Recently, the central bank granted authorization to Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (SEBRAE) to build a direct credit society (SCD). According to information, the fintech’s initial capital will be around R$ 600 million.

SEBRAE provides consulting services to several small companies and acts as a facilitator, showing the lines that can be accessed at financial institutions. However, this will be the first time that the institute will act as a fintech, directly releasing the granting of credit to companies.

It is worth noting that the institute is entering the new branch with very high capital, differing from the average SCD, which normally starts with a regulatory minimum of R$ 1 million.

So far, Sebrae has not commented on the new release.

What is SCD?

There are several types of fintechs in the country, such as credit, payment, investment, loan, among others. However, only two credit fintechs for intermediating creditors and debtors by electronic means can be authorized in Brazil, which are: Sociedade de Crédito Direto (SCD) and Sociedade de Empréstimo entre Pessoas (SEP).

According to central bank, SCD trading should be characterized as a credit transaction, using an electronic platform, with its own resources. Thus, the institution is not authorized to raise funds from the public. SCDs are not limited to credit operations, as they can also provide services such as: credit analysis for third parties; third-party credit collection; distribution of insurance related to the operations granted by it through an electronic platform and issuance of electronic money.

SEBRAE announces 32 vacancies with salaries of up to R$ 17 thousand

O SEBRAE (Brazilian Service of Support to Micro and Small Enterprises) announced new vacancies for professionals across the country. In total, 32 opportunities are being made available.

According to the institution, salaries vary between R$13,638.54 and R$17,150.74, depending on each position.

Jobs available at Sebrae

At vacancies were opened for the position of Technical Analyst II. Therefore, in order to apply, you must have completed higher education, remembering that it will be a differential to be trained in areas such as Pedagogy and Statistics.

The institute also informed that the employment contract will have an indefinite term and the working hours are 40 hours per week.

benefits

In addition to salary, SEBRAE It also grants its employees extra benefits such as:

Dental care;

Private pension;

Group life insurance;

Food vouchers;

Transportation vouchers;

Childcare assistance.

Enrollment

If you are interested in the proposal, guarantee your registration. The procedure is quick and easy, as it is 100% remote.

To apply, the interested party must access the official site of Sebrae recruitment and fill out the form. It is worth noting that the registration period will close on the 25th of this month.