Second Embraer E190 from Dominican Republic operator Sky High is delivered





Sky High, a Caribbean regional carrier based in the Dominican Republic, has taken delivery of its second Embraer E190 leased by TrueNoord. The first of these aircraft was delivered at the beginning of the year. The E190s are intended to serve the network of fifteen destinations in the Caribbean islands and beyond.

The second aircraft joins Sky High as passenger numbers grow and the operator promotes its ambitious plans to improve connectivity.

With the E190, the airline has a more market-sized aircraft, configured for 98 seats and with a comfortable two-class layout, both aircraft from TrueNoord’s existing portfolio were successfully transferred to the airline with the support and experience of Embraer.

“TrueNoord is pleased to work with Sky High as a pioneer in developing routes across the region,” says Garry Topp, Director of Sales. “The Embraer E190 has the potential to be disruptive to the Caribbean market. It is very exciting to see Sky High prove the case for the E190, with its range capabilities connecting destinations not only in the Caribbean, but also to new international routes to the US, Central and South America.”

Top adds: “Providing pan-Caribbean coverage has been the goal of many operators over the years, but so far it has not been achieved. The Sky High team worked hard with authorities in the Dominican Republic, Aruba and across the Caribbean to develop their network.”



