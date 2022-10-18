See how to activate! Google Chrome gains fast login option on Android

Last week Google Chrome started testing passkeys on Android and Windows to make logins more secure and now another feature is coming. This time, a new quick login option will allow you to log into accounts with just one tap, eliminating the need for login and password confirmation on multiple sites.

The news was noticed by Artem Russakovskii, founder of Android Police, who recorded the feature in action and shared the GIF below.

In it, we notice that the browser shows the autocomplete screen when accessing the login page. At this point, simply select the desired account and the process is completed automatically without any additional touches.

This seems to be a great solution for logging into Android, since password managers don’t have this practicality yet. Another improvement is passkey support, which is also coming to Google’s browser, creating an additional step of securing passwords using encrypted credentials instead of just letters and numbers.