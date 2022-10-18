See how to increase your chances with the INSS robot when requesting a benefit

Who never wished they had a retirement, to finally have some time to rest? Well, currently, millions of Brazilians already receive some benefit from the INSS (National Social Security Institute), as well as retirement. Retiring means ending your work activities, but still receiving monthly payments.

In this way, many citizens end up having the benefit denied. That is, the INSS system refuses the request for retirement. What a lot of people don’t know is that there are some tips that can increase the chance of approval of the benefit. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what can help and/or hinder when ordering, in order to follow the correct steps.

How does the benefit approval system work?

First of all, it is extremely important to understand how the INSS system works, which aims to approve or deny a certain benefit, through an analysis. Well, first of all, the INSS has a robotic system, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze the benefits. That is, the Institute’s robot is able to check the ideal data and documentation of a beneficiary.

Therefore, when the robot identifies any flaws or inconsistencies in the information, the system automatically denies the individual’s grant request. This is because, as it is not something manual, there is no way to justify it at the time of denial. It is still worth mentioning that the robot works in a completely safe and reliable way, considering its programming.

In this way, it ends up happening that several people who have the right to retirement end up being left out of the Institute’s payrolls, often just for having presented the wrong or incomplete documentation. It so happens that most of these people don’t even know what it takes to start a retirement application.

How to increase your chances of approval

In advance, as previously mentioned, the INSS artificial intelligence system takes into account, mainly, the analysis of the ideal documentation, as well as the consistency of the reported data. In this way, the best way to obtain approval is to send the appropriate information, with as much detail as possible.

This is because there are documents capable of proving the status of a citizen, and which are indispensable upon request, they are: work cards, contribution books, paychecks and employment contracts. In addition, it also counts to fulfill the requirements for retirement, and to have the data from the National Register of Social Information (CNIS) updated.

Therefore, once the beneficiary submits all these documents, possibly the application will be approved without further ado. However, in case of denial, by submitting the ideal documentation, as well as proof of taxpayer, the individual must contact the INSS directly. This can be done through the official platform of the Institute (meu.inss.gov.br), so that a manual analysis can be performed.

