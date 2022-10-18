see how to take advantage of the offer

If you’re looking to switch iPhones, the perfect time is now: a website is offering 24% off a new premium model of the smartphone. From BRL 9,499 it dropped to BRL 7,259.96, representing a drop of BRL 2,200 in price! Interested parties should take advantage of the promotion soon, because with the low price it is possible that sales end quickly.

Want to know which model is on sale and how to purchase? So keep following the article below so you don’t miss any details about the product!

iPhone 13 Lines

At first, the model that is on sale on Amazon is the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue. When you come across a device like this, you can soon realize that it is a Premium smartphone. Owner of a unique beauty and enviable resistance, it has small edges, an all-glass finish, IP68 certification (which indicates that the model is resistant to dust and water, withstanding depths of up to 6 meters), in addition to aluminum sides. .

The smartphone also features a 6.7-inch super retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the phone’s screen features HDR, haptic touch, true tone and anti-fingerprint coating. Other than that, the device is compatible with the 5G signal and has an A15 bionic chip, in addition to a five-core CPU. As if all that wasn’t enough, it still features bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi calling, Wi-Fi 6, GPS and Face ID, as well as Gigabit LTE, VoLTE and NFC.

Regarding the cameras, Apple’s quality is remarkable: on the back are three cameras, one 12MP telephoto, and two 12MP ultra-wide-angle. All feature up to 6x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom. In turn, the front camera is a 12MP TrueDepth that has 4K HDR Dolby Vision quality recording and night mode.

How to secure your smartphone at a discount?

To access the device, you must access Amazon and register to inform the correct shipping and purchase data. As this is a promotion, it is good not to wait too long to purchase the phone, as prices can change at any time, depending on the amount of items left in stock or how many units have been reserved for this offer.

An interesting point is that Amazon Prime subscribers can count on discounts or even free shipping for sending the device. So, if you have a subscription, make the most of this method to ensure a beautiful, resistant smartphone full of particularities.

On the website, it is still possible to pay the purchase in 10 installments of R$ 726.05 without interest on the card. If in doubt, just access the help tab and wait for a qualified attendant. Don’t miss out on this golden chance to acquire one of the darlings of the technological age at a more affordable price!

